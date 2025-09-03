Keys Secure Series Win over Thunder at Home

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys got a series win in their final regular season series of the 2025 season Tuesday night in game two of three against the Trenton Thunder, winning by a score of 9-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a seven-run lead late in the ballgame, as the Keys look ahead to the series finale in their final game of the regular season Wednesday night at home.

After both sides went off the board to begin the night in the first, Brooks Ey (Bryant) recorded two strikeouts and a scoreless top of the second, keeping the game locked at zeros through two innings in the second game of the series.

Following the Keys and Thunder going scoreless in the third, a sacrifice fly by Trenton put them ahead 1-0 in the top of the fourth, as the Keys remained in search of their first run heading into the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Frederick took its first lead of the night courtesy of bases-loaded walks drawn by Taj Bates (Southern) and Isaiah Greene, giving the home team a 2-1 advantage going into the sixth Tuesday night.

The Thunder tied it back up in the top of the sixth at two apiece off an RBI single to right, but the Keys responded with a seven-run bottom of the sixth to take a commanding 9-2 lead.

The seven-run frame featured RBI singles from Parks Bouck (Lipscomb) and Jamal Ritter (Norfolk State), two-RBI singles from Bates and Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific), and a bases loaded walk drawn by Ethan Ott (New Mexico), giving Frederick a 9-2 advantage approaching the seventh in the Key City.

Despite the Thunder getting one run back in the top of the seventh, Aaron Calhoun (UT-Arlington) took a two-out rally away in the top of the eighth with a strikeout to retire the side, taking the contest into the ninth with the home team in Frederick up 9-3.

Ian Cooke (Connecticut) went on to strike out the side in the top of the ninth and finished the frame scoreless, as they secured the series win as a result, winning the second game of three by a score of 9-3.

The Keys conclude the 2025 season Wednesday night in the series finale against the Thunder, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Wednesday's game represents the final Wag Wednesday of the season with there also being an in-game performance from Mutts Gone Nuts. There will also be an orange out meaning that all fans are encouraged to wear orange at the game.







