Scrappers & MLB Draft League Release 2026 Schedule

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announce the MLB Draft League schedule for the 2026 season. The 2026 season will feature eighty games, with forty-two Scrappers home games at Eastwood Field. The MLB Draft League begins on Tuesday, June 2nd at Eastwood Field against the State College Spikes. The Scrappers will again be home on the Fourth of July with post-game fireworks. The Scrappers home schedule features seven Friday and Saturday night games and a special weekend International Series versus National Team Canada.

The MLB Draft League includes six teams (Aberdeen Ironbirds, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters) and provides an unparalleled fan and development experience that features former Major Leaguers and professional players as managers and coaches.

The MLB Draft League is the first league in the country with a hybrid amateur-professional format. The first half features amateur, draft-eligible players with the second half following a professional format. Since the MLB Draft League inception in 2021, 384 players in the MLB Draft League were drafted or signed professional contracts. Of those players, 36 Scrappers were drafted and 35 were signed as free agents. One former Scrapper made his Major League Baseball debut this past season, Andrew Hoffmann ('21), joining Zach Dezenzo ('22) and Darren Baker ('21).

