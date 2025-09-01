Spikes Excel in All Departments in 8-0 Labor Day Win over Crosscutters

Published on September 1, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Ahmad Harajli led a three-hit combined shutout with 10 strikeouts over seven strong innings, T.J. Salvaggio smashed the first September grand slam in State College Spikes history, and Jaden Collura extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a pair of knocks as the Spikes dominated the Williamsport Crosscutters for an 8-0 victory on Labor Day Monday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Harajli (2-4), who was making his first start since July 23, struck out the side in order in the first to begin the second double-digit strikeout performance of the season for the Spikes (19-24 2nd Half). The right-hander allowed three hits and a walk in posting the second-most whiffs in a game for a State College pitcher this season behind Michael Quevedo's team-record-tying 12 strikeouts on August 5 against Frederick.

Salvaggio punctuated the Spikes' offensive output with the 20th grand slam in franchise history in the eighth inning, a shot off the left field foul pole. The dinger was Salvaggio's fourth of the season and upped his RBI count to 24 for the season.

The Spikes took a 3-0 lead in the first inning as they sent all nine batters in the order up against Williamsport (19-23 2nd Half) starter Leo Giannoni (0-1). Giannoni recovered to hold State College off the board until the sixth but was then charged with the fourth run on Trotter Boston's run-scoring fielder's choice after he left the game.

Collura's hitting streak continued with a pair of opposite-field singles that increased the longest hitting streak for a Spike this season. The string is just two games shy of the State College franchise record of 21 straight games with a hit, set by Danny Diekroeger in 2014.

Jack Hagan and Jeff Heinrich each delivered a scoreless, hitless inning on the mound for the Spikes to complete the shutout.

Prior to the game, Spikes outfielder Conor Higgs was named the MLB Draft League Hitter of the Week for August 25-31 after notching seven hits, including four for extra bases and a home run, and five runs batted in over a six-game span.

Tuesday, the Spikes head back to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Crosscutters in the penultimate game of the regular season. State College is scheduled to send left-hander Anthony Steele (0-3) to the mound as an opener against Williamsport right-hander Brad Rudis (3-4).

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the West Virginia Black Bears for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are also available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field starting at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Audio streaming of every remaining Spikes game in the 2025 season, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.