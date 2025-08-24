Offense Scores Ten To Snap Losing Streak

August 23, 2025

The Williamsport Crosscutters offense scored double digit runs on eleven hits to snap their four-game losing streak, defeating the Trenton Thunder 10-7 on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Braylon Bishop recorded his first three-hit game in a Crosscutters uniform, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and three runs scored. Marcus Brodil also had a three-hit game as he was 3-for-5 with four RBI and a run scored.

Vantrel Reed homered tonight, his third of the season, and worked a walk, scoring twice and recording two RBI. Joey Parliament was .500 on the night, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. DJ Smiley also added two RBI on a 1-for-4 night.

Jax Howard got his first start of the season and would work the first two innings, shutting out Trenton and allowing just three hits. AJ Campbell would follow, making his first appearance out of the bullpen, and would last three and a third innings. Campbell surrendered seven runs, five earned, on eleven hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Jed Boyle closed out the game and earned the win, his second of the season, after shutting down Trenton. Boyle went the final three and two-thirds innings allowing no runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Williamsport continues this six-game, seven-day road trip as they move on to a three-game series with the West Virginia Black Bears. The series begins on Sunday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark in Granville, West Virginia with a 6:00 p.m. first pitch.

WP: Jed Boyle (2-1) LP: Joseph Carbone (1-2) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 16-18-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Sunday, August 24th at West Virginia, 6:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 29th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

