Thunder Split with Crosscutters, Fall in Series Finale

Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder saw their winning streak end at three, after falling to the Williamsport Crosscutters on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 10-7. After falling behind early 2-0 and later behind 4-2 in the fifth, the Thunder offense used a five-run bottom of the fifth to give themselves a 7-4 lead heading into the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and the score 4-2 Donovan Cash gave the Thunder the lead on a bases clearing double down the right field line. Cash plated Billy Sullivan, Connor Maryniak, and Jackson Tucker while extending his multi-hit game streak to five and finished with 6-RBI in the series. The Thunder first basemen took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors after his three-hit performance.

After Cash scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4, Cameron Yuran capped off the bottom half of the frame with an RBI- single that scored Jackson Van De Brake to push the lead to three.

In the top of the seventh Williamsport responded with a six spot of their own, taking advantage of two walks and five hits to take the 10-7 lead heading into the final three innings.

Your Thunder head on the road for five games before returning home for the final two games at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on August 30th and 31st against the State College Spikes.







