2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Aberdeen, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds have officially unveiled their 2026 promotional schedule, bringing fans a summer packed with 11 Zambelli Fireworks Nights, fan-favorite promotions, and can't miss events at Ripken Stadium. Single game tickets are on sale now.

"This is what summer in Aberdeen is all about," said IronBirds General Manager John Burks. "We built this schedule to be fun, energetic, and something fans want to come back to all season long. From fireworks to theme nights, there's something happening every time you walk through the gates."

Opening Night

The 2026 season kicks off on Friday, June 5, with Opening Night at Ripken Stadium and one of the first Zambelli Firework Friday shows of the summer. It's the start of a season full of energy, entertainment, and future stars taking the field.

Fireworks Nights

The sky over Ripken Stadium will light up 11 times this summer with postgame fireworks presented by Zambelli Fireworks. Stick around after the final out because the show is just getting started.

Giveaways Fans Won't Want to Miss

Be early. Be loud. Be one of the first through the gates.

Kids T-Shirt: Saturday, June 7 (First 500 fans)

T-Shirt: Monday, July 28 (First 500 fans)

Cereal Bowl: Tuesday, August 12 (First 500 fans)

Circle These Nights

Every homestand brings something new to the ballpark:

Margaritaville Night (July 2): Flip flops encouraged

Fourth of July Celebration (July 3): One of the biggest nights of the summer

Wild West Night (July 10): Saddle up for a night at Ripken Stadium

Video Game Night (July 11): Level up your game night experience

Broadway at the Ballpark (July 17): Lights, music, and baseball

Girls Night Out (July 18): Grab your crew and make it a night

Splash Day (July 21): Beat the heat at the ballpark

Plus, fan-favorite nights like Teachers Appreciation, First Responders & Healthcare Heroes Night, Military Appreciation Night, and multiple Heritage Nights throughout the season.

Daily Promotions

Thirsty Thursdays: Drink specials and themed entertainment throughout the season

Woof Wednesdays: Bring your dog to the ballpark for a night of baseball and fun

Sunday Family Fun Days: Pre-game catch on the field and postgame kids run the bases

Kids Run the Bases: Select games throughout the season following the final out

410 Nights: Enjoy $4 select concessions and $10 tickets on select dates. Plus, Mount Birdland giveaway.

Tickets

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are on sale NOW. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for high-demand games, including fireworks nights and specialty promotions.

To view the full IronBirds promotional schedule, visit here. To purchase single game tickets, visit here or contact the box office at 410.297.9292 or info@goironbirds.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 27, 2026

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