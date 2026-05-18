Ripken Stadium to Host Maryland High School Baseball State Championship Games

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Aberdeen, MD - Ripken Stadium will welcome four Maryland high school baseball state championship games next Friday and Saturday, May 22-23, bringing the top teams from across the state to Aberdeen for an exciting weekend of championship baseball.

The championship weekend will feature two games on Friday, May 22nd, with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Action continues Saturday, May 23,rd with games beginning at 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM.

Fans attending the state championship games will be able to enjoy concessions and shop IronBirds merchandise at the Ripken Stadium Team Store throughout the weekend. Gates will open one hour prior to the first game each day.

Following each championship game, an on-field awards ceremony will take place to recognize the participating teams and celebrate the newly crowned state champions.

"We're excited to welcome student-athletes, coaches, families, and fans from across Maryland to Ripken Stadium for a great weekend of championship baseball," said John Burks, the IronBirds General Manager. "These games showcase some of the best high school talent in the state, and we're proud to provide a first-class experience for everyone attending."

For tickets and more information, visit Ripken Events here or contact Ripken Events by calling 443.327.8037 or emailing events@ripkenstadium.com.







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