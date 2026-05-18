Trenton Thunder Sign 5-Year Extension Deal with Rita's of Ewing

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Following a highly successful ballpark debut last summer, your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are thrilled to announce a new 5-year partnership agreement with Rita's Italian Ice of Ewing, NJ. Expanding upon the sweet foundation built during the 2025 season, this new deal guarantees that Thunder fans will be able to enjoy Rita's refreshing treats at Trenton Thunder Ballpark for years to come.

Rita's Italian Ice will continue to operate its dedicated stand on the first base side of the concourse, offering ballpark favorites including classic Italian Ice (with flavors varying daily), Ice Blenders, Misto Shakes, Frozen Coffee, Frozen Matcha and Frozen Lemonade.

"We couldn't be happier to solidify this long-term relationship with Rita's Italian Ice," said Thunder President Jeff Hurley. "Their ballpark debut last summer was an absolute home run with our fans. Extending this partnership for another five years shows our continued commitment to providing the best local vendors and the highest quality ballpark experience in the area."

The Rita's Italian Ice in Ewing, located at 1400 Parkway Ave in Ewing Township, NJ, is locally owned and operated by franchise owners Matt Canulli and Jaime Trafford.

"We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with the Trenton Thunder and remain part of the incredible experience fans enjoy at Trenton Thunder Ballpark," said Matt Canulli and Jaime Trafford, franchise owners of Rita's Italian Ice of Ewing. "Last season's response from fans was tremendous, and we're proud to continue serving refreshing treats that help create memorable summer moments for families, baseball fans, and the local community."

"Partnerships like this are a great example of how Rita's continues to bring communities together through shared experiences and hometown traditions," added Carmela Hughley, SVP of Marketing Insights and Innovation of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "We're thrilled to see the Ewing team continue delivering Ice, Custard, Happiness to Thunder fans for another five seasons."

Your Trenton Thunder open the 2026 season on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:00 against the Aberdeen IronBirds with Single Game Tickets going on sale Monday, March 30 at 10am. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







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