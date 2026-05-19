Black Bears Announce Road Closure for Banana Ball Weekend

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







The "Greatest Show in Sports"(ESPN) debuts at Kendrick Family Ballpark in less than a month! For the first time ever, Banana Ball makes its way to Granville, West Virginia, as the Indianapolis Clowns host the Texas Tailgaters for a sold-out, two-game series, June 12-13. In coordination with the Town of Granville and Granville Police Department, a section of University Town Centre Drive will be closed to accommodate the two-day event.

Traffic

Three lanes of University Town Centre Drive will be closed from the traffic light at the WVU Medicine and Walmart intersection to the parking lot entrance of Kendrick Family Ballpark beside Pioneer Appalachia Federal Credit Union.

These lanes will be closed over the weekend beginning on Friday, June 12, at 8:00 a.m. EDT and will open post-game Saturday evening. Two-way traffic will be restricted to "right-turn only" in and out of the Black Bears game day parking lots, as well as the following businesses:

Courtyard by Marriott Burke & Herbert Bank Star Furniture & Mattress Buffalo Wild Wings Pioneer Appalachia Federal Credit Union

Fans are advised to plan accordingly for traffic changes at the University Town Centre and to use Exit 155 - West Virginia University, to access the shopping center.

Game Day Parking

Game day parking will be available for presale beginning Tuesday, May 26, at 10:00 a.m. EDT only at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com. While stadium parking is limited, additional parking is available within the University Town Centre plaza. The Black Bears ask all fans to be courteous to neighboring businesses, as all property is privately owned and owners reserve the right to tow.

Due to traffic restrictions, fans parking in the game day lot between Buffalo Wild Wings and Star Furniture & Mattress must enter the Town Centre from Exit 153 - University Town Centre Drive. Entry and exit will be "right-turn only" both dates.

For questions on ballpark operations including the clear bag policy, items allowed or prohibited, or parking, please consult the "A-Z Ballpark Guide" at www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.







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