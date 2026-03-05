West Virginia Black Bears Release Preliminary 2026 Promotional Schedule

The West Virginia Black Bears are thrilled to announce the release of the preliminary 2026 Promotional Schedule. With fan-favorite theme nights,12 major giveaways, eight firework shows, and three new specialty jerseys, Black Bears fans can look forward to a fun-filled summer at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Black Bears kick off their 41-game home schedule on Tuesday, June 9, against the Trenton Thunder, commemorating their 2025 MLB Draft League title with a championship hat giveaway and postgame fireworks presented by WVU Medicine.

Fridays are for Fireworks

West Virginia will light up the sky with seven Friday Night Firework shows this season, including the Independence Day Eve game presented by MVB Bank. America's 250th birthday celebration sets the stage for the Black Bears' greatest postgame show of the year on Friday, July 3.

The Bears are taking it back to the golden age of meme culture (and what the Gen-Z staff referred to as "the good old days") with 2026 is 2016 Night on June 26. The Pirate Parrot and Bucco Brigade will make appearances on July 31 for Pittsburgh Pirates Night, and 90's Night returns on August 14 with postgame fireworks presented by Howard Hanna Premier Properties.

Every Friday Night Firework game includes a pregame Happy Hour with half-off drinks until first pitch and discounts on related merchandise and tickets.

Summer Holidays at the Ballpark

Celebrate summer holidays at the ballpark beginning with West Virginia Day on Saturday, June 20! Repping the state's official colors, the Bears will don navy blue pinstripe jerseys with gold accents, and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a pair of gold and blue logo socks.

For the fourth year, West Virginia hosts a special Father's Day game, June 21 (1:00 p.m.). The festivities begin with "Brunch with the Bears" and a team meet and greet (ticket pack only) and end with postgame catch on the field with a family movie. The Father's Day pregame brunch and other promotional ticket packs will be available for purchase on March 10.

Theme Nights and Giveaways

Fan-favorite theme nights and new classics fill the 2026 promotional schedule. Black Bears fans have two opportunities to bring their furry friends to the ballpark with Bark in the Park games in June and August. Distinguished guest Atlas, the WVU Medicine Golisano Children's therapy dog, will host West Virginia's "golden (retriever) meetup" on June 27, and the first ever wiener dog race in Kendrick Family Ballpark history will take place on August 2. All dogs will receive a dog bandana and treat bag at the gate for both dates.

Star Wars Night presented by WVU Medicine takes centerstage on July 11. The beloved theme night features glow-in-the-dark light-sword mini bats (ticket pack only), character appearances, and Mandalorian and Grogu jerseys to be auctioned for WVU Medicine Golisano Children's.

"Gotta Catch 'Em All" at the Park debuts a new Poké-baseball to collect and Pokémon prizes for game promotions on July 12. Following the success of Dave's bobblehead drop, fans can pick up the second Pepperoni Roll Mascot bobblehead presented by Chico Bakery - Pepperoni and Cheese Patty - on August 15 for Women in Sports Night.

Starting August 23, the Bears go hunting for the first Camo Classic Series against the State College Spikes. Paying homage to the state's affinity for outdoor sports, West Virginia will wear Realtree jerseys and orange on-field caps. The series opener includes a Realtree logo can coozie giveaway and matching Realtree merchandise in store (available for presale soon).

2026 Giveaways -

June 9: Opening Day - 2025 Champions Hat

June 10: JR/SR Discount Day - 2026 Magnet Schedule

June 20: West Virginia Day - Gold and Blue Socks

June 21: Father's Day - Bucket Hat

June 26: "2026 is 2016" Night - Fidget Spinner

June 27: Bark in the Park - Dog Bandana + Treats

July 12: "Gotta Catch 'Em All" at the Park - Master Poké-baseball

August 2: Bark in the Park - Dog Bandana + Treats

August 15: Women in Sports Night - Pepperoni & Cheese Patty Bobblehead

August 16: Team Photo with Postgame Autographs

August 20: Healthcare Worker Appreciation Night - TBD

August 23: Camo Classic Series - Realtree can coozie

(All giveaways subject to change)

Daily Specials and Family Fundays

With 18 weekday discount games and seven Family Fundays comprising over half of the home schedule, Black Bears fans have more affordable options than ever.

Midweek games offer the best value as 2sDays at the Park return for another season of $2 hot dogs and game day discounts, and families save with $10 tickets for Juniors and Seniors every Wednesday. A night out for the whole team just got even better (and more affordable) with $12 group tickets for all Thursday games.

The Family Funday promotion offers discounts on tickets and concessions plus time for kids to run the bases after every Sunday game. On June 28, they'll also run the ballpark with Kids Takeover Day/Splash Day. While the Bears hand over game day duties like PA announcer and on-field host to their young fans, specific sections will be designated as "splash zones," for in-game promotions and activities. Kids are welcome to run the bases through the sprinklers after the game.

Home Game Times

Game times have been set for all home games. First pitch for Opening Day on June 9 is set for 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday games will be played at 6:30 p.m. in June and July (except for June 11 at 1:00 p.m.), and 6:00 p.m. in August and September. All Friday and Saturday games begin at 7:00 p.m. Sunday dates are split between 1:00 p.m. starts (June 21, June 28, August 16) and 5:00 p.m. starts (July 12, August 2, August 23, August 30).

Game times and promotions are subject to change. All associated promotional ticket packs will go on sale on Tuesday, March 10.

For a complete list of 2026 promotions or to purchase available tickets, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or call the ticket office at (304) 293-7653. Additional information on promotions and giveaways will be released as it becomes available.







