Black Bears 2026 Coaching Staff Under First-Year Manager Tim Garland Announced

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







The West Virginia Black Bears are proud to announce the 2026 coaching staff under first-year manager Tim Garland. Pitching coach Andy Hurtado and hitting coach Antonio Caballero return for their second and fourth seasons, respectively, with athletic trainer Ashley Childers joining Garland's staff.

Pitching coach Andy Hurtado returns to West Virginia after a year away from the team. Hurtado began his Black Bears coaching career under former manager David Carpenter (2024), and attended Concordia University Irvine last season, earning his M.S. in Coaching and Exercise Science in August 2025. The Downey, California, native has coached at Compton College since 2023 and was a member of the Williamsport Crosscutters staff under then-manager Jesse Litsch. As a college pitcher, Hurtado played baseball at Cal Poly Pamona and Cerritos College in California.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to come back to beautiful Morgantown," said Hurtado. "I took a year off for school, but I'm excited to get back to the atmosphere at Kendrick Family Ballpark."

Antonio Caballero resumes his role as Black Bears hitting coach for his fourth straight season. Caballero, who began his tenure in 2023 with Carpenter, helped lead West Virginia to two league titles in three seasons (2023 and 2025).

"I'm very proud to come back to the Black Bears. [I've] been blessed to win two championships with the organization, but it's not about titles - it's about the culture, the relationships, and continuing to grow together as a team," said Caballero.

Prior to joining the Black Bears, the former outfielder from Venezuela worked as an assistant with the Frederick Keys in 2022 and with the now-defunct Princeton WhistlePigs of the Appalachian League. As a player, Caballero began his professional career in 1997 with the Pittsburgh Pirates before transitioning into player development. Caballero has served in multiple roles throughout his nearly 30-year career and has been actively involved in amateur baseball in the United States since 2020.

Athletic trainer Ashley Childers rounds out the 2026 staff. A graduate of Metropolitan State University of Denver, Childers most recently joined Robert Morris University's Club Sports program as an athletic trainer after working with NovaCare Rehabilitation in Pittsburgh, Pa.

West Virginia begins its defense of the MLB Draft League title on June 2, taking on the Williamsport Crosscutters at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The Black Bears return to Kendrick Family Ballpark for their Home Opener against the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday, June 9. Opening Day features a 2025 championship logo hat giveaway and postgame fireworks presented by WVU Medicine. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. For more information on upcoming games and promotions, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 8, 2026

Black Bears 2026 Coaching Staff Under First-Year Manager Tim Garland Announced - West Virginia Black Bears

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