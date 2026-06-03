West Virginia Black Bears Win Opening Day Contest in Williamsport

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The West Virginia Black Bears began their 2026 campaign with a win after defeating the Williamsport Crosscutters at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Tuesday evening. Capitalizing on Williamsport errors, the Black Bears claimed their first win with a three-run inning in the eighth.

Starting pitcher Gabe Smith set the tone with two quick innings of work, shutting down the Crosscutters offense after a lead-off single in the first. As the Bears' bats warmed up, the righty from Edwardsville, Illinois, retired nine of 13 batters faced through his four-inning appearance.

Williamsport struck first with a run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Owen Prince. But the Bears bit back with two runs the next inning. On the third offering from reliever Jaden Noot, West Virginia shortstop Santos Wade sent home Kahanu Martinez and Marcus Bradshaw with his second knock of the night to give the Bears a 2-1 lead.

The Crosscutters tied it up in the seventh on a ground out that scored Kelly Robertson Jr., but the Black Bears pulled out of reach the following frame with three runs. After a fielder's choice plated Wade, throwing errors in consecutive plays allowed right fielder Luke Stulga and third baseman Wills Maginnis to score.

Holding onto the lead, the Black Bears bullpen closed the game with two hitless innings to claim their first win of the season.

Santos Wade powered the Bears offense, driving in two runs in the fifth to give West Virginia its first lead of the night. A recent graduate of Parkview High, Wade went 3-for-4 with one run and a walk, accounting for half the Black Bears' hits. Wills Maginnis collected his first RBI with a single in the eighth.

The West Virginia pitching corps made a strong debut at Bowman Field with eight total strikeouts, allowing just two runs on two hits. Starter Gabe Smith held the Crosscutters to two hits through 4.0 innings pitched, while reliever Quentin Pohorski (1-0) recorded the win after striking out four Cutters through 3.0 frames. The right-handed pitcher from San Jose, California, gave up one run but kept Williamsport hitless through the seventh inning. Dylan Mannino (San Francisco) and Jake Kramer (Purdue) each struck out one Cutter in their single inning of work through the eighth and ninth, respectively.

West Virginia returns to Journey Bank Ballpark for game two of the three-game series Wednesday evening with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.







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