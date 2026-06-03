Cutters Bats Silenced On Opening Night

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Crosscutters offense was held to two hits in their 5-2 loss on Opening Night.

Ben Tryon got the Crosscutters on the board with a sacrifice fly in the 4th inning, scoring Owen Prince. Tryon finished the night 0-2 with an RBI.

Kelly Robertson showed his speed on the base paths, stealing three bases in the loss. The Cutters center fielder finished the night 0-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored.

Williamsport starting pitcher, Kurt Barr, tossed three shutout innings. The right-hander out of Michigan struck out four batters in the no decision.

As an offense, the Crosscutters were able to draw eight walks and finished the night 8-of-9 stealing bases.

Unfortunately, they finished the night 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base.

WP: Quentin Pohorski (1-0) LP: Mikey Gray (0-1) SV: Jake Kramer (1)

Crosscutters Record: 0-1 Next Game: Wednesday, June 3rd vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, June 3rd vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: 100th Anniversary Pin Series #1 / Hershey Park Kids Night / Wing Wednesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 2, 2026

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