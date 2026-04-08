Cutters to Celebrate Ballpark's 100th Anniversary

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters are proud to announce a season-long celebration honoring the 100th anniversary of Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, one of the oldest and most cherished ballparks in America. Throughout the 2026 season, fans, alumni, and the local community will come together to commemorate a century of baseball history, tradition, and unforgettable moments.

First opened in 1926, Historic Bowman Field has served as a cornerstone of baseball in central Pennsylvania. From hosting generations of minor league talent to welcoming Major League Baseball's MLB Little League Classic and countless community events. The ballpark ranks as the 9th oldest active baseball stadium in America.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone not just for our organization, but for the entire Williamsport community," stated Cutters Vice President of Marketing, Gabe Sinicropi. "Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field is more than a ballpark-it's a gathering place where memories are made, and we're excited to celebrate its incredible legacy with our fans all season long."

To mark the milestone, the Crosscutters plan a full lineup of special events, promotions and limited-edition centennial merchandise designed to celebrate the ballpark's storied past. Some of the highlights of the anniversary celebration will include:

An Opening Night (June 2) special edition 100th anniversary baseball giveaway for the first 1,000 fans A pin giveaway at every Wednesday home game where the first 1,000 fans will receive one in a series of five special pins commemorating the anniversary Special throwback jersey nights showcasing vintage uniforms from different eras of Historic Bowman Field history A 100th anniversary t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on July 17 A special 100th anniversary card set for the first 1,000 fans on August 14 Bowman Field Flashbacks posted to Cutters social media channels every Monday from April 27 through Sept. 28 featuring a look back at a special moment in the ballpark's history A Bowman Field Flashback featured on the video board at every Cutters home game

The Williamsport Crosscutters full promotional schedule will be released in late April.

Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1. Join us all season long as we honor 100 years of baseball at Historic Bowman Field-where the past, present, and future of the game come together.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 8, 2026

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