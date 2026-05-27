Fans Can Meet the Cutters this Sunday; Season Opens June 2

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters will be holding their annual "Meet the Cutters" reception, Sunday, May 31 from 3:00-4:30pm at Journey Bank Ballpark. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet the 2026 Cutters players and coaches. Admission is free and attendees will be treated to free hot dogs, soft drinks and prize giveaways. The Cutters box office will be open as well as the Sawmill Team Store stocked with all-new team apparel and souvenirs. The event is sponsored by Country Store Brand Meats and Pepsi.

The Crosscutters open the 2026 season on Tuesday, June 2 when they host the West Virginia Black Bears at 6:35pm. The game will mark the start of the season-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Opening Night 2026 is presented by Carr's Trailers & Supplies and WILQ. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free 100th anniversary commemorative baseball. The Crosscutters will be wearing special Williamsport Grays heritage jerseys for the game. The jerseys will be available in an online auction ending July 18. Fans can bid online using the free Live Source app.

Opening Night Schedule of Activities (subject to change)

5:00pm - MVP Gates open for MVP Club Members & Loggers Landing ticket holders

Repasz Winds performing live outside the stadium

5:30pm - Main Gates open

6:00pm - Presentations by State Senator Gene Yaw and Representative Jamie Flick

6:10pm - Repasz Brass performs The Millionare's March

(written to celebrate the 1908 minor league champion Williamsport Millionaires)

6:15pm - Ceremonial First Pitches

6:30pm - National Anthem performed by Repasz Brass

6:35pm - Game time. Crosscutters vs. West Virginia Black Bears

Postgame - Launch-a-Ball presented by PDC Spas

The Crosscutters are also home on Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4 at 6:35pm vs. West Virginia.

Once again this season, fans will have the opportunity to win a new hot tub package, valued at over $10,000, in the Lucky Ducky Hot Tub Giveaway presented by PDC Spas. Fans can qualify by playing Launch-a-Ball at any Monday-Friday home game. All fans who land a ball in the Lucky Ducky target on the field will be invited back to the August 31 game to pick a Lucky Ducky. Whoever picks the winning duck, wins the hot tub package from PDC Spas.

Earlier this month, the Cutters announced that Chick-fil-A will debut a concession stand at the ballpark for all Monday-Saturday home games. In addition, Gunzey's at the Game returns with their famous sausage, cheesesteaks, brisket and mac & cheese bowls.

The Crosscutters signature beer, Cutters Lumberjacked Cream Ale, returns this season. Brewed by Bullfrog Brewery, the beer is available on draft and in limited-edition cans.

Tickets for Opening Night are still available. Fans can order online at Crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Cutters box office.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season is presented by UPMC.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 26, 2026

Fans Can Meet the Cutters this Sunday; Season Opens June 2 - Williamsport Crosscutters

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