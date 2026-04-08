Get Your Tickets Now as Spikes Unveil Promo Schedule for 20th Anniversary Season

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - - The State College Spikes are ready to celebrate their 20th Anniversary Season at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, and fans will have a wide array of promotions to enjoy throughout the 2026 season, which starts with Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 5.

Single-game tickets for all 41 home games on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, the most in a single season in franchise history, are on sale now at StateCollegeSpikes.com, by phone at 814-272-1711, or in person at the Spikes Team Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

DRONE SHOW

The 2026 promotional slate is headlined by a truly out-of-this-world event on Friday, July 24, as the first-ever DRONE SHOW at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park caps off the fun at the ballpark. After the game, fans will be thrilled by the drone patterns lighting up the skies over Happy Valley, provided by Star Flight.

Military Appreciation Night FIREWORKS with Red, White & Blue Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia

Get the nationwide celebration of America250 started on Friday, July 3 on Military Appreciation Night with a dazzling Independence Eve FIREWORKS display after the Spikes game. Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a Red, White & Blue Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia, getting the celebration of our nation going for a historic star-spangled weekend.

Six Seven Night

It's still a viral meme, and on June 7, 2026, the Spikes keep it Six Seven as they transform into the State College Six Seven Baseball Club for one night only at Six Seven Night.

Game time will be 6:07 p.m. as the fun will include themed State College Six Seven Baseball Club jerseys, which will be up for bids on the LiveSource app in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefiting Children's Miracle Network. In addition, Bullpen Box tickets will be available for $6.70 through the Spikes Ticket Office on June 7 for all fans that stand 6'7", or any fan that is 67 years old.

The first 670 fans through the gates will also receive a pair of Six Seven Sunglasses, and all fans can enjoy the Six Seventh Inning Stretch during the game, along with more Six Seven activities.

Fans can also enter the Six Seven Sweepstakes, with ten lucky fans to be drawn to win $67 in gift cards. Plus, if the Six Sevens score six runs in the seventh inning, one lucky fan drawn will win $6,700. No purchase is necessary for Six Seven Sweepstakes entries.

20th Anniversary Celebration with BuccoMania Night and Mascot Bobbleheads

Fans can celebrate the Spikes' 20th Anniversary Season all summer long, with the 20th Anniversary Celebration kicking off in earnest on Friday, June 20, 20 years to the day of the Spikes' first-ever home game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with BuccoMania Night. The Spikes, a Short-Season Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2007-12 and current MLB Draft League Community Ally Program partner of the Pirates, will welcome the Pirate Parrot and the Pittsburgh Pierogies to the ballpark on BuccoMania Night.

And while a lot has changed since 2006, a constant presence has been Ike the Spike, the mascot face of the Spikes since day one. In honor of 20 years of Spikes baseball, Ike and his friend The Nookie Monster, who used to cheer every Spikes run by coming out of the left-center field Nook at the ballpark and now does so next to the Spikes bullpen, will each be honored with their very own bobbleheads.

The Nookie Monster's bobblehead will go to the first 1,000 fans on Sunday, August 9, while Ike's bobblehead will go to the first 1,000 fans at the penultimate home game of the season on Sunday, August 30.

Salute to Canada - June 16-18

To welcome the Canadian Junior National Team for a three-game series against the Spikes at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park from June 16-18, the Spikes will present a three-night Salute to Canada, with each game featuring a different theme to welcome our neighbors from the north as part of the International Series.

The festivities begin with Canadian Music Night on Tuesday, June 16, honoring the musical traditions of the Great White North. Music from Canadian musical legends like Rush, Neil Young, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Bryan Adams, The Band and many more will feature on the ballpark playlist all night long.

Then on Wednesday, June 17, it's Maple Syrup Night, honoring the rich tradition of the topping that makes breakfast so sweet, derived from the sap of the tree that produces both Canada's national symbol and the bats so many baseball players swing across the border. During the night, fans can partake in the Canadian Hot Dog at select concession stands, offering a drizzle of maple syrup over a tasty Medlar Field at Lubrano Park frank.

The three-game set concludes on Thursday, June 18, with Runner-Up Celebration Night at the ballpark. The first 250 fans will receive a Silver Medal Giveaway commemorating runners-up at all levels, including the Spikes' runner-up finish in the MLB Draft League in 2025. One lucky fan will also have the chance to win the Golden Puck, with the opportunity to win two tickets to an NHL game in the 2026-2027 season.

Ten FIREWORKS Shows On Deck for 20th Anniversary Season

Fans can look forward to ten of the Spikes' signature FIREWORKS shows, provided by Starfire Corporation, in 2026. The FIREWORKS fun begins with back-to-back post-game shows in the season's first weekend, one after the game on Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 5 and another following the Spikes' home game on Saturday, June 6. FIREWORKS will then feature at every Saturday home game leading up to the regular season home finale on Tuesday, September 1.

Plus, tremendous FIREWORKS shows during the week will dazzle Spikes fans on Friday, July 3 as we celebrate America's 250th birthday in style, as well as on Thursday, August 27.

Here's the full list of Spikes FIREWORKS dates for the 2026 season:

- Friday, June 5

- Saturday, June 6

- Saturday, June 20

- Saturday, June 27

- Friday, July 3

- Saturday, July 25

- Saturday, August 8

- Saturday, August 22

- Thursday, August 27

- Tuesday, September 1

In addition, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Saturday, July 4 as Happy Valley celebrates America250. Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will serve as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation, with the home of the Spikes also hosting kids' activities, live entertainment and much more during the celebration.

Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health featuring Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation

Fans can join the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health in the fight against breast cancer on Saturday, July 25 as Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health returns to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

A special Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction will take place to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation and aid breast cancer patients and research, with bidding again available on the LiveSource app.

Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village

The Spikes invite fans to join in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease on Thursday, July 23 with Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. All fans are encouraged to wear purple as fun activities from the Alzheimer's Association will give you opportunities to learn how you can help raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer's, including through the Walk to End Alzheimer's in the fall of 2026.

Bobby Bonilla Day

Baseball fans all know that July 1 means one thing - Bobby Bonilla gets paid. But on Wednesday, July 1, the Spikes will make sure that fans can share in the largesse while honoring the man who made it all possible with 2,010 career hits and the signature on a contract dated 1999.

While "Bobby Bo" will get a check for $1.19 million on July 1, and every July 1 through 2035, fans will have the chance to get $1.19 hundred of their own during the night as we pay tribute to a six-time All-Star and the runner-up in 1990 MVP balloting.

Also, any fan wearing a Bobby Bonilla jersey to the game on July 1 will be able to snag Diamond Club seats $11.19 apiece in person at the Spikes Ticket Office.

National Coffee Month Celebration with Spikes Coffee Mug Giveaway

All Spikes fans, be they tall, grande or latte, can join in saluting the roasts that keep our days going on Saturday, August 8 with the National Coffee Month Celebration. August is National Coffee Month, and Spikes fans can partake in some ballpark blends at the game while lauding the magical beans and the grounds keepers that keep grinding to bring us the beverages that keep us wired.

Plus, the first 500 fans through the gates on August 8 will receive a Spikes Coffee Mug Giveaway presented by The Cheese Shoppe.

Buck Bleacher Night

For the Spikes' lone Monday home game of the 20th Anniversary Season, we're throwing it back to an old favorite - Buck Bleacher Night! Hunt down a deal with all Outfield Bleacher seats for the Spikes home game on Monday, July 27 available for just $1 apiece.

Bark in the Park

The Spikes will bring a trio of opportunities for fans to bring their pups to the ballpark with Bark in the Park Nights this season. All "K-9's" can come dressed to the nines on Friday, June 19, Thursday, July 9 and Sunday, August 9.

The Bark in the Park policies page at StateCollegeSpikes.com is a valuable resource to check ahead of time to maximize the enjoyment for fans and their four-legged friends.

Super Splash Day

Tuesday, July 28 will be a wet and wild day at Medlar Field as Super Splash Day returns. The Spikes will hit the field at the special time of 12:05 p.m. for the only scheduled day game this season, with the Splash Zone featuring plenty of water for kids to play in throughout the game.

Old School Baseball Night

For the first half home finale on Sunday, July 5, the Spikes are kicking it Old School, with plenty of organ music and other throwback game presentation elements.

Daily Value Promotions

The full slate of Daily Value Promotions is back for the 2025 Spikes season. Enjoy added value every day of the week at a Spikes home game:

- Walking Taco Tuesdays presented by Bigfoot Country Legends - Half-price Walking Tacos all game long and half-price 16 oz. Miller Lite & Coors Light drafts on legendary nights from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Glizzy & Wine Wednesdays presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio - Half-price hot dogs all game long; half-price 5 oz. glasses of wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Thirsty Thursdays presented by 99.5 The Bus - $2 12-oz. drafts available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Family 4-Pack Fridays presented by 93.7 3WZ - Four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs & four regular sodas for $54 (a value of up to $96)! Plus half-price Michelob Ultra and Yuengling products from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Super Saturdays presented by PA Lottery and Pop 93.3 - PA Lottery fun and fantastic FIREWORKS !

- Sunday Fundays presented by Big Froggy 101 - Half-price 16 oz. Hard Seltzer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., first 250 Kids Eat Free with a hot dog, chips & soda, plus a Pre-Game Catch on the Field

- Bottom of the Fifth Special - Every game will feature a half-price special at the Bottom of the Fifth bar in the bottom of the fifth inning, including wine, liquor, and Sun Cruiser iced tea vodka!

- Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health - Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game!

MLB Pitch Hit & Run at PLAY BALL Weekend

The Spikes will also plan to host another MLB Pitch Hit & Run competition as part of PLAY BALL Weekend in early June. In 2024, State College native Sid Thomas, then 9 years old, advanced all the way from Happy Valley to the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Dodger Stadium, where she finished third nationally in the 9-10 Softball division. Then last year, Bellefonte native Makenzie Kellogg captured the 11-12 Softball division championship at the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Rogers Centre in Toronto after starting her journey at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Online single-game tickets for all 41 home dates, starting with Opening Night presented by PSECU on June 5 and running all the way to the regular season home finale on Tuesday, September 1, are available now at StateCollegeSpikes.com/tickets.

Season Tickets, plus Spikes Flex Books and group and hospitality options for the 2025 Spikes season, are now available by calling a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711, or by logging on to StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 8, 2026

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