Bluey Appearance, Star Wars Night Highlight New Wave of Added Spikes Promos

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - - State College Spikes fans have even more to look forward to in the 20th Anniversary Season with the addition of a special appearance by Bluey, the out-of-this-galaxy fun of Star Wars Night and several more exciting promotions to the 2026 home schedule, which begins on Friday, June 5 with Opening Night presented by PSECU.

Tickets for these games, as well as all 41 home games on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, the most in a single season in franchise history, are on sale now at StateCollegeSpikes.com, by phone at 814-272-1711, or in person at the Spikes Team Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Meet the Team - Sunday, May 31

Get the 20th Anniversary Season started in style with the chance to Meet the Team at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Sunday, May 31, as the young prospects working to hear their names called in the MLB Draft will be on hand for autographs and meet and greets, along with plenty of the activities fans have come to know and love at Spikes games to get ready for Opening Night. The public is welcome and admission is free for this season kickoff event.

Bluey Appearance - Sunday, July 26

Kids will have the chance to meet and greet Bluey at the ballpark on Sunday, July 26 at the Spikes' 6:35 p.m. game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. The beloved blue pup has become a staple of youngsters all over the world, and he will be on hand throughout the evening to mingle with the families in attendance.

Star Wars Night - Friday, July 24

The force will be with Spikes fans on Friday, July 24 as Star Wars Night returns to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the 6:35 p.m. game against the Aberdeen IronBirds. The festivities will include Local Fan Costumers on hand portraying Star Wars characters as Star Wars music and clips echo throughout the galaxy during the night. The night also features even more out-of-this-galaxy fun, with proceeds from the night's Spikes 50/50 Drawing benefiting the Centre County United Way.

Plus, the night will be concluded by the first-ever DRONE SHOW at the ballpark presented by College Township, and July 24 will also be Happy Valley Comic-Con Night.

THON Night - Sunday, August 30

Throughout 20 seasons in Happy Valley, the Spikes and THON have partnered in the drive towards the special 46-hour weekend each winter, and in 2026, THON Night will take place on Sunday, August 30 as we begin to make our way towards THON 2027. Join the Spikes and THON as we come together #ForTheKids.

Pink T-Shirt Giveaway at Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health - Saturday, July 25

Right smack dab in the middle of a huge weekend in Happy Valley will be the annual Paint the Park Pink Night presented by Mount Nittany Health. Fans can join the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health in the fight against breast cancer on Saturday, July 25 as gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:35 p.m. game, and the first 500 fans will receive a special Pink T-Shirt Giveaway with a Stars and Stripes theme to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America.

Plus, the Spikes will also wear special pink jerseys with a similar theme for that night's game, which will be up for bids in a Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction taking place to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation and aid breast cancer patients and research. Bidding on the jerseys will again be available on the LiveSource app.

Purple Hat Giveaway at Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village - Thursday, July 23

The Spikes invite fans to join in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease on Thursday, July 23 with Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. All fans are encouraged to wear purple, and the first 500 fans through the gates when they open to the public at 5:30 p.m. will receive a Purple Hat Giveaway presented by Juniper Village.

You can also join in fun activities from the Alzheimer's Association that will give the opportunity to learn how you can help raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer's, including through the Walk to End Alzheimer's in the fall of 2026.

Spikes 2026 Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company and 20th Anniversary All-Time Team Poster Giveaway - Saturday, June 27 and Saturday, August 22

Grab posters celebrating the future of baseball and some of the players we've seen in our backyard this season with a pair of giveaways. Saturday, June 27, be one of the first 500 fans through the gates when they open to the public at 5:30 p.m. for a Spikes 2026 Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company.

Then, on Saturday, August 22, the first 500 fans will receive a 20th Anniversary All-Time Team Poster Giveaway, honoring some of the many players we've seen here in Happy Valley before they made their mark in the MLB ranks as part of the Spikes' 20th Anniversary Season.

20th Anniversary Season Schedule Poster Giveaway at Opening Night presented by PSECU - Friday, June 5

The 2026 home schedule begins with Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 5, and with the 20th Anniversary Season upon us, the first 500 fans will receive at 20th Anniversary Season Schedule Poster Giveaway presented by PSECU so you never miss a moment at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park all summer long.

Youth Sports Nights - Wednesday, July 8 and Friday, August 7

Youth sports teams, join together at the ballpark to celebrate your accomplishments and your teammates with Youth Sports Nights at the ballpark on Wednesday, July 8 or Friday, August 7. Members of youth sports teams in the area can get discounted tickets for those games, and any player wearing their jersey to a Youth Sports Night game will be able to get a discount at the Spikes Ticket Office.

First Responders Night - Wednesday, July 1

Join the Spikes in celebrating the brave first responders who serve and protect our communities at First Responders Night on Wednesday, July 1. First responders will be able to receive discounted tickets for the Spikes' 6:35 p.m. game and will be recognized during the night.

Bobblehead Trading Post - Sunday, August 30

On Sunday, August 30, fans can help celebrate the Spikes' 20th Anniversary Season with an Ike the Spike Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, and as part of the night, the Spikes will once again partner up with Springnecks, a leading bobblehead group spreading the hobby across the Mid-Atlantic, for a Bobblehead Trading Post at the ballpark. Bring your bobbleheads from home to trade for any one of the wide array Springnecks will have on hand, or touch base with your fellow bobblehead fanatics and exchange your favorites!

Online single-game tickets for all 41 home dates, starting with Opening Night presented by PSECU on June 5 and running all the way to the regular season home finale on Tuesday, September 1, are available now at StateCollegeSpikes.com/tickets.

Season Tickets, plus Spikes Flex Books and group and hospitality options for the 2026 Spikes season, are now available by calling a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711, or by logging on to StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.