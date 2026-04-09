Spikes Announce Coaching Staff for 20th Anniversary Season

Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes' coaching staff will feature another familiar face as Marques Paige, who played in Happy Valley from 2021-23, will return as hitting coach alongside pitching coach James Deloatch and trainer Hannah Saine on manager Dave Trembley's staff for the Spikes' 20th Anniversary Season in 2026.

Paige swatted 12 homers, a total that is second-most in franchise history, and drove in 63 runs over 116 games with the Spikes. The Las Vegas native smashed a monstrous 439-foot home run off future major leaguer Troy Taylor on June 8, 2021 that ranks as the longest Spikes home run measured since the installation of the Trackman system at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

A product of Northwestern Oklahoma State, where he was an All-GAC selection in his final season, Paige is now a certified Strength and Conditioning Coach and serves as a coach at his high school alma mater, the nationally-ranked powerhouse Bishop Gorman (NV).

Deloatch is also no stranger to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, having pitched twice for the Frederick Keys against the Spikes here in 2023. The left-hander captured MLB Pitcher of the Week honors for the period covering July 7-16, 2023 after one of those starts, a six-inning outing in which he allowed just one run on two hits while striking out four batters.

A native of Norfolk, Virginia and proud alum of Granby High School, Deloatch pitched four years at Norfolk State, helping win the school's first-ever MEAC championship in 2021 and earning 2022 Preseason HBCU Pitcher of the Year honors. He then finished his college career with a year at Limestone (NC) University. Following his time with the Keys in 2023, Deloatch spent time with the Great Falls Voyagers and the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League in 2024.

Deloatch is currently coaching at Berkeley Prep in Tampa and has also gained experience with several travel teams in the area, including his current organization, CBU Tampa.

Paige and Deloatch will be the first individuals to have both played and coached in the MLB Draft League in the league's six-year history.

"Coming back to the Spikes is like coming home," said Paige. "I'm excited to help players in the MLB Draft League understand what it's like to play every day, get locked in on bringing their best every day and enjoy watching their progress as they take the journey to the next level."

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to learn from Dave Trembley and pass on the experiences I gained in the MLB Draft League to the players coming up," said Deloatch. "The opportunities available at a great facility like Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in the MLB Draft League are something all players can use to take the next step in their careers."

Rounding out the staff will be trainer Hannah Saine, who will come to the Spikes after time at the University of Georgia with the baseball, football and other teams on campus, as well as time with the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, last season. Saine is also serving on staff this season for the Athens Rock Lobsters of the Federal Hockey League.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marques back to Happy Valley to join James and Hannah under the direction of Dave Trembley to help our players advance on their way to the major leagues and celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season with all of the Spikes fans in our community," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker.

Fresh off a first-half crown in the 2025 MLB Draft League season, the Spikes celebrate their 20th Anniversary Season at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a bevy of exciting promotions, including the first-ever DRONE SHOW at the ballpark on Friday, July 24, Six Seven Night on Sunday, June 7, ten fantastic FIREWORKS shows, and a variety of giveaways and special events all the way from Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 5 to the regular season home finale on Tuesday, September 1.

Single-game tickets for all 41 home games on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, the most in a single season in franchise history, are on sale now at StateCollegeSpikes.com, by phone at 814-272-1711, or in person at the Spikes Team Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Season Tickets, plus Spikes Flex Books and group and hospitality options for the 2025 Spikes season, are now available by calling a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711, or by logging on to StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 9, 2026

Spikes Announce Coaching Staff for 20th Anniversary Season - State College Spikes

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