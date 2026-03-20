State College Spikes Issue Press Statement

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







The Spikes have operated the ballpark in exemplary fashion, as legions of people who have attended Spikes games and other events over the years already know. To portray the Spikes in the false light the University has concocted in an ever escalating attempt to force the Spikes out of business is reckless and should be beneath the University. The Spikes look forward to presenting the truth in court at the appropriate time.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 20, 2026

State College Spikes Issue Press Statement - State College Spikes

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