Cutters to Host Pitch, Hit & Run Competition June 7

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters will be hosting a local Pitch, Hit & Run competition to be held Sunday, June 7 at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The event is being held in conjunction with MLB's P LAY BALL WEEKEND, a worldwide effort to inspire participation in baseball and softball through activities hosted by MLB, MiLB & Partner League Clubs, MLB's international offices throughout the world, and youth league partners, beginning on Friday, June 5th and lasting through Sunday, June 7th.

Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run is a free event that provides boys and girls ages 7 to 14 an opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills, while earning a chance to attend and perform during the MLB World Series!

Online registration is required to participate and space is limited. Parents can register their child in advance by visiting crosscutters.com. Registration and check-in on the day of the event begins at 9 a.m. with competition beginning at 10 a.m.

Athletes are tested, and their measurements are recorded. Based on their scores, they advance from the local event to a Team Championship. Top scores at Team Championships then qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete at Finals, which is hosted at the MLB World Series.

Boys and girls will compete in four different age groups; 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. Winners in this event will automatically advance to the next round with a date and location to be announced soon.

Participants may bring their own approved bats and are encouraged to bring their own glove. Metal spikes are prohibited. Bats and balls will also be provided. Participants are required to show proof of birthdate at registration Find more information at crosscutters.com or call (570) 326.3389.







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