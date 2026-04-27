IronKids Returns for 2026-Bigger, Better, and More Fun Than Ever

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







The Aberdeen IronBirds are excited to welcome back one of our favorite traditions for the 2026 season!

Designed for the next generation of baseball fans, IronKids Club is a FREE membership created to bring kids closer to the game, the team, and all the unforgettable summer fun happening at Ripken Stadium. And this year, it's back with more perks, experiences, and reasons to be part of IronBirds baseball.

Awesome IronKids Club Benefits Include:

One (1) FREE reserved ticket to any Sunday home game

One (1) FREE Kids Zone Pass

FREE invitations to all Kids Club events throughout the season

One-time 10% discount in The Hangar Team Store

10% OFF IronBirds Baseball Camp

It's the ultimate way for young fans to be part of the IronBirds experience.

At the Aberdeen IronBirds, we believe baseball should be about family, fun, and unforgettable memories. IronKids Club is one of the best ways to make that happen.

Join the IronKids Club today.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 27, 2026

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