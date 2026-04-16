IronBirds Announce Coaching Staff for 2026 Season

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Aberdeen, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds and the MLB Draft League are thrilled to announce the club's full coaching and support staff for the 2026 season, led by Manager Preston Wilson. The group brings a blend of Major League experience, player development expertise, and a shared commitment to excellence as the IronBirds enter their first season competing in the MLB Draft League.

Joining Wilson on the 2026 staff are Hitting Coach Desi Relaford, Pitching Coach Jesus Estrada, and Athletic Trainer Kohei Takada.

Relaford, a former Major League infielder with a reputation for versatility, is expected to lead the IronBirds' offensive development. Estrada will oversee the pitching staff, focusing on preparing arms for the next level while maintaining a competitive edge on the mound.

Takada will serve as the team's Athletic Trainer, playing a critical role in player health, performance, and recovery throughout the season.

"As the athletic trainer, I'm excited to support this team throughout this season and help keep our players performing at their best," said Kohei Takada, the Athletic Trainer.

The assembled staff reflects the organization's commitment to developing top amateur and early-career talent in a professional environment while maintaining the high-energy, fan-first experience that defines IronBirds baseball.

"We are excited about the group we've assembled to lead our players this season," said John Burks, General Manager. "Each member of this staff brings valuable experience and a strong understanding of player development. Their leadership will be instrumental as we transition into the MLB Draft League and continue building a culture centered around growth, competition, and community."

The Aberdeen IronBirds will open their 2026 season on Friday, June 5 at 7:00 pm against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Ripken Stadium. Fans can look forward to a full summer of baseball featuring top MLB Draft prospects, exciting promotions, and the return of the fun, family-friendly atmosphere that makes IronBirds games a staple of summer in Aberdeen.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 16, 2026

IronBirds Announce Coaching Staff for 2026 Season - Aberdeen IronBirds

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