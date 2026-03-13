Scrappers Become the Grassmen on June 11, 2026

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - For decades, stories have echoed through the woods and backroads of Northeast Ohio about a mysterious creature known as the Grassman, a towering, hairy giant said to roam the forests and fields of the region. Locals claim the creature gets its name from the massive nests it leaves behind, huge piles of grass, branches, and leaves hidden deep in the woods. Some say the Grassman has been spotted wandering creek beds, crossing rural roads at night, and even watching from the tree line during summer evenings.

Over the past few weeks, several residents across Mahoning Valley have reported strange footprints, rustling in the outfield grass, and a large shadowy figure seen near the ballpark after dark. Groundskeepers say they have found enormous footprints near the warning track and something very tall and hairy disappear into the trees beyond the stadium lights. Some believe the creature has returned because it's drawn to the energy of baseball season in the Mahoning Valley. Others think the Grassman has always been here quietly watching from the woods beyond the fences.

One thing is certain. On June 11th, the legend steps onto the field. To celebrate one of the region's most legendary creatures, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers will transform into the Mahoning Valley Grassmen for a special promotional night. Players will take the field wearing limited-edition Grassmen jerseys and hats as the team pays tribute to the mysterious folklore that has captured imaginations across the Valley. Player jerseys will be auctioned online and at the game. Fans are invited to join the fun, celebrate local legends, and keep an eye on the tree line, just in case the Grassman decides to make an appearance.

Retail Grassmen hats and t-shirts are available now for pre-order at www.mvscrappers.com. Anyone that pre-orders before April 8th will be entered to win a limited edition Grassmen jersey.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 13, 2026

Scrappers Become the Grassmen on June 11, 2026 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

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