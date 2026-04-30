Wrestling Under the Stars Returns to 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Saturday, July 11

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - Northeast Wrestling and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers present Wrestling Under the Stars live at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 7:30pm. The event is presented by Dave & Buster's with partner sponsors Modelo, Texas Roadhouse and Monsters in the Toybox. Wrestling superstars at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood include The Hardyz, Mickie James, JBL, WWE Hall of Famers Lex Luger and Ron Simmons, Northeast Wrestling Champion Matt Taven, Matt Riddle, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and more superstars to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 1 st at 10am at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office, or by phone at 330.505.0000. Tickets start at $20. A limited number of field seats and VIP packages are available. A limited number of suites are available for the event for $510 (includes 12 tickets & 3 parking passes).

There will be a special fan meet and greet for all in attendance prior to the event. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the superstars for an additional charge. For meet and Greet Pre-Orders, go to www.northeastwrestling.com. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gate will open at 3:30pm.

The 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 30, 2026

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