Spikes Transform into Six Sevens, But Fall to Black Bears in OT, 7-6

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes took the field as the State College Six Seven Baseball Club on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, wearing jerseys that all bore the number "Six-7" and welcoming fans to enjoy a fun homage to the Internet meme. However, the West Virginia Black Bears would turn the tables on the night, taking the decision in the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker by a 6-7, or 7-6, score.

The Six Seven jerseys were up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, along with proceeds from the nightly 50/50 Drawing at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park also going to Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital. The total raised for CMN by Six Seven Night will be revealed at the Spikes' home game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Sunday, June 28.

In addition, fans partook in the Six Seventh Inning Stretch between the sixth and seventh innings rather than the usual mid-seventh inning slot, the first 670 fans received Six Seven Sunglasses, and one lucky fan had a chance to win $6,700 if the Six Seven Baseball Club scored six runs in the seventh inning, a mark that the Six Sevens nearly reached with three runs in the frame.

In game action, Luke Matthews was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the extra frame to give West Virginia (3-3) the win in the extra frame. Isaac Wachsmann started the tiebreaker inning as the placed runner at first base, then advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw before moving to third on a wild pitch. After Six Sevens (2-4) pitcher Daxton Vander Kooi struck out Sam Miller, intentional walks to Anthony Karis and Ty Dalley filled the bases before the first pitch to Matthews hit him in the back.

The Six Seven Baseball Club fell behind early when Wachsmann smashed a grand slam to left field for his first home run as a Black Bear in the first inning. However, starter Jack Turner bounced back to retire eight straight batters and keep West Virginia at bay for the rest of his three innings on the mound.

The Spikes came back in the third with a two-out RBI double from newcomer Andrew Wiggins, followed by Dominic Pellegrin's run-scoring single to trim the margin in half. Camden Ross was then hit by a pitch and scored on two wild pitches in the fourth to make it a 4-3 game.

Ross would go on to give State College the lead with a two-run single in the seventh before a passed ball brought in Tyree Reed with another Six Sevens run. West Virginia would get an RBI single in the eighth inning from Karis before tying the game on a Beau Sylvester sacrifice fly that plated Matthews in a close play at the plate in the ninth, forcing bonus baseball.

No winning or losing pitcher is named in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker.

Following the first off day of the 2026 MLB Draft League schedule, the Spikes will embark on a six-game road trip from Tuesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 14. The first three games will pit State College against the Aberdeen IronBirds in the Spikes' first visit to Union Field at Ripken Stadium since July 21-23, 2015 to face their old New York-Penn League rivals, with the last three featuring a visit to Trenton Thunder Ballpark to face the namesake club.

The Spikes and IronBirds are slated to meet at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the first game of the series at Union Field at Ripken Stadium, with the pitching matchup to be determined.

After the road trip, the Spikes will come back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first six-game homestand of their 20th Anniversary Season from Tuesday, June 16 through Sunday, June 21, hosting the Canadian Junior National Team for a trio of games in the MLB Draft League International Series before a three-game series with the Thunder.

Highlights include the three-night Salute to Canada in honor of our visiting neighbors to the north, with a Salute to Canadian Music on Tuesday, June 16, a Salute to Maple Syrup on Wednesday, June 17, and Runner-Up Celebration Night featuring a Silver Medal Giveaway for the first 500 fans on Thursday, June 18, along with the first Bark in the Park Night of the 2026 home schedule on Friday, June 19 and BuccoMania Night as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 20.

Tickets for all six-games in the homestand from June 16-21, along with every remaining home game on the 20thAnniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the IronBirds on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Union Field at Ripken Stadium starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 8, 2026

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