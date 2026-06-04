Reed Homers Twice and Journette Goes Deep, But Spikes Fall to Scrappers, 12-7

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







NILES, Ohio - Tyree Reed etched his name into the State College Spikes record books by homering twice in the same game and Justin Journette started the home run party going for the Spikes, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers used a big inning to top the Spikes, 12-7, on Wednesday night at 7/17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.

Reed, an outfielder from Jackson State, began his barrage with a 379-foot, two-run shot to left-center field in the third inning. The Vallejo, Calif. native then followed it up by blasting a 421-foot, two-run dinger to center field in the eighth.

With his pair of homers, Reed joins major leaguers such as Harrison Bader, Matt Curry, Mark Haimlton and Rowan Wick on the list of Spikes (0-2) to have homered twice in the same game, and became the first State College player since Aden Howard on July 4, 2023 in Williamsport to accomplish the feat.

Journette, a Norfolk State product, started the proceedings with a laser that left the bat at 109 miles per hour and flew over the short four-foot-high wall in front of the Spikes' bullpen in the left field corner for a two-run homer.

However, Mahoning Valley (2-0) plated nine runs in the sixth inning, with Jack Cannon's grand slam to the right-field bullpen serving as the centerpiece, to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Scrappers reliever Samuel Round (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, notching three of Mahoning Valley's 13 strikeouts. Spikes reliever AJ Rogers (0-1) took the loss after recording one out in the sixth.

The Spikes and Scrappers finish their season-opening series at 7/17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Thursday with a 7:05 p.m. matchup. Right-hander Chance Acord, a future Oklahoma Sooner, will get the ball for State College to face Mahoning Valley right-hander David Lally.

Following their season-opening series in Mahoning Valley, the Spikes will return home Friday to start the Opening Weekend of their 20th Anniversary Season at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

It all begins with Opening Night presented by PSECU, featuring plenty of pageantry surrounding a rematch of last year's MLB Draft League Championship Game with the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday, June 5. Game time is 6:35 p.m., with a wide array of fun culminating in a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game presented by PSECU. Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a 20th Anniversary Season Schedule Poster presented by PSECU.

Saturday, June 6, the Opening Weekend fun continues starting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an MLB Pitch Hit & Run competition as part of PLAY BALL Weekend. Kids from 7 to 14 are welcome to participate in baseball or softball, with every participant receiving a Franklin Bat and Ball Set. Registration is open now at https://statecollegespikes.leagueapps.com/events/4965355.

In 2024, State College native Sid Thomas, then 9 years old, advanced all the way from Happy Valley to the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Dodger Stadium, where she finished third nationally in the 9-10 Softball division. Then last year, Bellefonte native Makenzie Kellogg captured the 11-12 Softball division championship at the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Rogers Centre in Toronto after starting her journey at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Later on the same Saturday night, enjoy another tremendous post-game FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation following a 6:35 p.m. game against West Virginia - that's back-to-back FIREWORKS shows to start the 20th Anniversary Season.

Then, Opening Weekend finishes with Six Seven Night - it still won't go away, so we're still turning into the State College Six Seven Baseball Club for one night only, complete with special Six Seven jerseys - with every jersey bearing the number Six Seven - going up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville. Fans can place their bids on the Six Seven jerseys on the LiveSource app.

In addition, Bullpen Box tickets will be available for $6.70 through the Spikes Ticket Office on June 7 for all fans that stand 6'7", or any fan that is 67 years old.

The first 670 fans through the gates will also receive a pair of Six Seven Sunglasses, and all fans can enjoy the Six Seventh Inning Stretch during the game, along with more Six Seven activities.

Fans can also enter the Six Seven Sweepstakes, with ten lucky fans to be drawn to win $67 in gift cards. Plus, if the Six Sevens score six runs in the seventh inning, one lucky fan drawn will win $6,700. No purchase is necessary for Six Seven Sweepstakes entries.

Tickets for all three games on Opening Weekend of the 20th Anniversary Season, as well as all 41 games on the 2026 Spikes home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from 7/17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood starting at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 4, 2026

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