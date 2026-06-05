York Launches First Home Run, Spikes Fall Late to Scrappers, 8-5

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







NILES, Ohio - Evan York put the State College Spikes ahead in the sixth inning with a two-run blast to right field, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers used some late power to take an 8-5 decision on Thursday night at 7/17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.

York, a 19-year-old switch-hitting catcher from Waterloo, Ontario, Canada who played for the Canadian Junior National Team in 2025, jumped on a 3-1 pitch from Ciaran Caughey with one out in the sixth and sent it 370 feet to the Mahoning Valley (3-0) bullpen in right field to put the Spikes (0-3) in front, 6-5.

Trent Turner also starred offensively for State College, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Luke Nomura also contributed a pair of doubles, while CJ Richmond notched two hits and stole two bases for the Spikes as well.

State College had battled back from an early 4-1 deficit that included a solo homer from Mahoning Valley's Carlos Sanchez in the fourth, and it would be the Scrappers' power that decided the game in the eighth. After Jack Cannon scampered around the bases for an inside-the-park home run to lead off the inning, Jarren Purify followed three batters later with a two-run homer to give the game its final score.

Mahoning Valley reliever Jacob Faulkner (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Jack Messmore (1) pitched a one-hit ninth for the save. AJ Rogers (0-2) took the loss in relief for the Spikes after pitching the eighth inning.

Friday, the Spikes begin the home schedule for the 20th Anniversary Season at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with Opening Night presented by PSECU as they take on the West Virginia Black Bears in a rematch of last season's MLB Draft League Championship Game at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Kyler Heyne will make the start on the mound for the Spikes, while West Virginia is scheduled to send right-hander Thomas Santana to the mound.

The Opening Night festivities include a 20th Anniversary Season Schedule Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans when gates open to the public starting at 5:30 p.m., along with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game, all presented by PSECU.

Plus, all three games on Opening Weekend - Friday, Saturday and Sunday - will feature Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health after the game.

Saturday, June 6, the Opening Weekend fun continues starting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an MLB Pitch Hit & Run competition as part of PLAY BALL Weekend. Kids from 7 to 14 are welcome to participate in baseball or softball, with every participant receiving a Franklin Bat and Ball Set. Registration is open now at https://statecollegespikes.leagueapps.com/events/4965355.

In 2024, State College native Sid Thomas, then 9 years old, advanced all the way from Happy Valley to the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Dodger Stadium, where she finished third nationally in the 9-10 Softball division. Then last year, Bellefonte native Makenzie Kellogg captured the 11-12 Softball division championship at the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Rogers Centre in Toronto after starting her journey at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Later on the same Saturday night, enjoy another tremendous post-game FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation following a 6:35 p.m. game against West Virginia - that's back-to-back FIREWORKS shows to start the 20th Anniversary Season.

Saturday, June 6, the Opening Weekend fun continues starting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an MLB Pitch Hit & Run competition as part of PLAY BALL Weekend. Kids from 7 to 14 are welcome to participate in baseball or softball, with every participant receiving a Franklin Bat and Ball Set. Registration is open now at https://statecollegespikes.leagueapps.com/events/4965355.

In 2024, State College native Sid Thomas, then 9 years old, advanced all the way from Happy Valley to the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Dodger Stadium, where she finished third nationally in the 9-10 Softball division. Then last year, Bellefonte native Makenzie Kellogg captured the 11-12 Softball division championship at the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Rogers Centre in Toronto after starting her journey at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Later on the same Saturday night, enjoy another tremendous post-game FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation following a 6:35 p.m. game against West Virginia - that's back-to-back FIREWORKS shows to start the 20th Anniversary Season.

Then, Opening Weekend finishes with Six Seven Night - it still won't go away, so we're still turning into the State College Six Seven Baseball Club for one night only, complete with special Six Seven jerseys - with every jersey bearing the number Six Seven - going up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville. Fans can place their bids on the Six Seven jerseys on the LiveSource app.

In addition, Bullpen Box tickets will be available for $6.70 through the Spikes Ticket Office on June 7 for all fans that stand 6'7", or any fan that is 67 years old.

The first 670 fans through the gates will also receive a pair of Six Seven Sunglasses, and all fans can enjoy the Six Seventh Inning Stretch during the game, along with more Six Seven activities.

Fans can also enter the Six Seven Sweepstakes - if the Six Sevens score six runs in the seventh inning, one lucky fan drawn will win $6,700. No purchase is necessary for Six Seven Sweepstakes entries. In addition, lucky fans will be selected throughout the night to win $67 in gift cards.

Tickets for all three games on Opening Weekend of the 20th Anniversary Season, as well as all 41 games on the 2026 Spikes home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 5, 2026

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