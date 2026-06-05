Thunder Sweep Aberdeen in First Series of 2026

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder took all three games against the Aberdeen IronBirds at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, taking the finale 5-3 on Thursday night. Trenton took the first lead and would lead wire-to-wire for the first time in the series. After Aidan Paradine doubled in the bottom of the second and advanced to third on a wild throw from the outfield, Brett Patten brought him home on a ground out to second.

In the third, Carsten Sabathia continued his hot start lacing his second double of the season down the right field line to score Austin Lemon and Jake Koonin, making it a 3-0 Trenton lead. In the seventh, the IronBirds would push across their first two runs to make it a one run contest.

Then in the bottom of the seventh the Thunder would respond with two more of their own on a wild pitch that scored Jake Koonin and a second double from Paradine to score Ny'Zaiah Thompson to make it 5 -3. The IronBirds would get one back in the top of the ninth, but right-hander Andrew Berg would strike out the final three batters to secure the sweep and earn the save.

Your Thunder welcome the Williamsport Crosscutters to town Friday, June 5th at 7:00. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Italian Heritage Celebration where the first 1,000 fans receive a Cloudman Uncle Sam Hand-Drawn Poster presented by White Eagle Printing. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 5, 2026

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