Spikes Take Home Opener of 20th Anniversary Season, Top Black Bears, 11-6

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Tyree Reed smashed a three-run triple to key a five-run second inning and newcomers Josh Beck and Logan Rumberg combined for 5 2/3 innings of solid relief as the State College Spikes defeated the West Virginia Black Bears, 11-6, to earn their first win of the year in the home opener of their 20th Anniversary Season at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Reed, who etched his name in the Spikes (1-3) record book by hitting two home runs in the same game at Mahoning Valley on Wednesday, stepped up with the bases loaded in the second inning and launched a ball to center field that eluded a Marcus Bradshaw dive and rolled to the wall to plate a trio of runs.

State College never lost the lead after that point, and Beck (1-0) and Rumberg helped make it so. Beck, a left-hander from La Salle who joined the club earlier in the day, allowed just one run on one hit and two walks over 2 2/3 innings for the win. He was followed by Rumberg, who yielded three runs, two of them earned, while striking out four batters over three innings to receive credit for a hold.

Camden Ross added two doubles and three runs batted in to the Spikes' cause, while Mac Rose delivered a double and a triple for State College.

West Virginia (2-2) was the last MLB Draft League team without a home run in 2026 before Jose Fernandez and Beau Sylvester contributed solo shots in the seventh and eighth, respectively.

Starter Thomas Santana (0-1) took the loss on the mound for the Black Bears after being charged with six runs, five of them earned, over 1 1/3 innings.

Saturday, the Spikes continue Opening Weekend of the 20th Anniversary Season with a 6:35 p.m. game against the Black Bears at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Chase Meyer will start on the mound for State College against West Virginia right-hander Tazwell Butler.

With graduation season taking place into this State College Spikes Opening Weekend, the Spikes are saluting our graduates and educators with FREE Tickets as part of the the Opening Weekend Con-Graduations Special.

Anyone who is graduating from a Centre County school during this graduation season can claim a FREE Ticket to any of the three Spikes home games on the Opening Weekend of the 20th Anniversary Season, running from June 5-7, at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Plus, any area teacher can also claim a FREE Ticket to any Opening Weekend Spikes home game as part of the Opening Weekend Con-Graduations Special by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office.

Graduates and teachers need only present school ID at the Spikes Ticket Office to snag their FREE Tickets.

Also, every guest of graduates and teachers will receive $2 off their ticket to join in the celebration at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this weekend.

Saturday, June 6, the Opening Weekend fun continues starting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an MLB Pitch Hit & Run competition as part of PLAY BALL Weekend. Kids from 7 to 14 are welcome to participate in baseball or softball, with every participant receiving a Franklin Bat and Ball Set. Registration is open now at https://statecollegespikes.leagueapps.com/events/4965355.

In 2024, State College native Sid Thomas, then 9 years old, advanced all the way from Happy Valley to the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Dodger Stadium, where she finished third nationally in the 9-10 Softball division. Then last year, Bellefonte native Makenzie Kellogg captured the 11-12 Softball division championship at the MLB Pitch Hit & Run finals at Rogers Centre in Toronto after starting her journey at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Later on the same Saturday night, enjoy another tremendous post-game FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation following a 6:35 p.m. game against West Virginia.

Plus, current defensive tackle Keanu Williams will make a special appearance on Saturday night to meet and greet fans. Prior to the game, Williams will throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the night, guest with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the live Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health pre-game show on the field and participate in an on-field activity before he meets Nittany Nation.

Then, Opening Weekend finishes with Six Seven Night - it still won't go away, so we're still turning into the State College Six Seven Baseball Club for one night only, complete with special Six Seven jerseys - with every jersey bearing the number Six Seven - going up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville. Fans can place their bids on the Six Seven jerseys on the LiveSource app.

In addition, Bullpen Box tickets will be available for $6.70 through the Spikes Ticket Office on June 7 for all fans that stand 6'7", or any fan that is 67 years old.

The first 670 fans through the gates will also receive a pair of Six Seven Sunglasses, and all fans can enjoy the Six Seventh Inning Stretch during the game, along with more Six Seven activities.

Fans can also enter the Six Seven Sweepstakes - if the Six Sevens score six runs in the seventh inning, one lucky fan drawn will win $6,700. No purchase is necessary for Six Seven Sweepstakes entries. In addition, lucky fans will be selected throughout the night to win $67 in gift cards.

Tickets for both remaining games on the Opening Weekend of the 20th Anniversary Season, as well as every game on the 2026 Spikes home schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 5, 2026

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