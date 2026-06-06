Pork Roll Win Fourth Straight over Williamsport

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder Pork Roll won their fourth consecutive contest to start the 2026 season on the first Pork Roll Friday of the year by a final of 2-1 over the Williamsport Crosscutters in the series opener. The Pork Roll took the first lead of the night in the bottom of the third inning. After a Joek Rivera-Colon single, he stole second and advanced to third on an overthrow into center field. Jake Koonin would bring him home on a hard-hit ball that snuck through the second-basemen's legs.

In the fourth, Williamsport tied the game on a solo home run from Maddix Delena over the left-center wall. The Pork Roll bullpen was lights out again in the early season, with newcomer Ty Van Valkenburg throwing three innings of scoreless ball with four strikeouts before handing the ball off to Kyle Calzadiaz.

Rivera-Colon was masterful in the field and carried that momentum to the dish in the seventh inning. With two outs and Ny'Zaiah Thompson on second base tied at one, Joek ripped an RBI-double into right-center to score Thompson and give the Pork Roll a 2-1 lead.

In the eighth, Calzadiaz would strand the tying run in scoring position while punching out two Crosscutters. Then in the ninth he struck out another and managed to strand the tying run on second base, inducing a ground out to Joek Rivera-Colon to end the game.

Your Thunder play game two of their three game series with the Williamsport Crosscutters on Saturday June 6, at 6:00 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Star Wars - Revenge of the Sixth and Postgame Fireworks "Come to the Dark Side" presented by Horizon BCBSNJ. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 5, 2026

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