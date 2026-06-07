Cutters Unable to Overcome Errors on Sunday at Trenton

Published on June 7, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







After leading the Trenton Thunder 6-1, the Williamsport Crosscutters would commit five errors to flip the course of the game and lead the Cutters to an 8-6 loss in the final game of the series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Montoursville native Maddix Dalena continued with his hot bat, driving in two of Williamsport's six runs on a 2 RBI single. He also recorded a run scored and two walks. Ben Tryon also recorded a 2 RBI day with a run scored. Brodey Acres and Amari Allen each recorded an RBI in the loss.

Making his debut, Luke Meyers went the first three innings in a no-decision, allowing one earned run on three hits with no walks and a strikeout. Mikey Gray surrendered five runs, two earned, in 1.2 innings of relief on three hits and four walks with no strikeouts. Will Bartkoski suffered the loss, falling to 0-1, after allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits and a strikeout in one inning of relief. Kurt Barr and Dallis Moran combined for the final 2.1 innings of no-hit relief with Barr striking out two and Moran striking out one.

Following the league-wide off-day on Monday, Williamsport will go back on the road to travel to 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood to begin a three-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Tuesday.

First pitch from Niles, Ohio is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

WP: N/A LP: N/A SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 1-4

Next Game: Tuesday, June 9th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 12th vs Team Mexico, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Mexican Heritage Weekend / Los Cadejos Cheer Stick







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 7, 2026

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