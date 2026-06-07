Thunder Win First Five Home Games to Start 2026

Published on June 7, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder won their fifth straight contest to start the 2026 season on Sunday afternoon against the Williamsport Crosscutters by a final of 8-6. After falling behind 6-1 through the first four innings, the Thunder plated seven of their eight runs between the fourth to the sixth.

The Thunder pushed their first run across in the bottom of the second when Grant Gray hit a sac-fly to center that scored Brett Patten to give the Thunder the first lead. In the third and fourth, Williamsport pushed across three runs in each frame to take a five-run lead at 6-1.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Joek Rivera-Colon brought home Gray for the second Thunder run on his team leading fourth RBI on a ground out. In the fifth, Carsten Sabathia helped them chip away with another RBI-groundout that plated Ny'Zaiah Thompson to make it 6-3. In the same inning, the Thunder capitalized on two errors from Williamsport to push across the fifth and sixth runs.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jake Koonin delivered with an RBI-single to score the newcomer Parker Loew, giving the Thunder their second lead at 7-6. Mark Gialuissi then singled home the eighth and final Thunder run to score Koonin.

Your Trenton Thunder return home for the first of a three-game series with the State College Spikes on June 12, at 7:00 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 7, 2026

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