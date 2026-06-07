Crosscutters Post Game Report - June 6, 2026 (Game Canceled)

Published on June 6, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Despite playing into the top of the fourth inning, mother nature stole the show and brought an early end to the night between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Trenton Thunder on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

By league rule, since the game did not complete five innings of play, it will be considered a canceled game and no stats will be recorded. The game will also not be rescheduled.

Ben Tryon led the way with 2 RBI for the Cutters, coming on a Sac Fly and a groundout. Tryon drove in Kyle Schupmann both times. Brody Acres recorded an RBI on a single that pushed across Chris Stanfield. Addison Smith added the final Cutters run by stealing home.

Chris Guillory got the start for Williamsport, going 2.2 innings and allowing just one run on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts. Jaden Noot entered in relief and retired the only batter he faced before the rains canceled the rest of the game.

Williamsport will look to split this now two-game series with the Trenton Thunder on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. from Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

WP: N/A LP: N/A SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 1-3 Next Game: Sunday, June 7th at Trenton, 1:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 12th vs Team Mexico, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Mexican Heritage Weekend / Los Cadejos Cheer Stick







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.