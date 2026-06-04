Late Rally Falls Short

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 9th, coming up a run short in their loss to West Virginia.

David Horn Jr delivered four innings in his debut for Williamsport, striking out seven batters. Horn Jr allowed one run on one hit and a walk.

Chris Guillory gave the Cutters three innings of shutout relief, striking out three. The 18-year-old was able to work around a walk and a hit in his debut outing.

Dallis Moran struck out three in an inning of relief. Moran faced four batters, allowing a hit to allow an inherited run to score.

Williamsport took advantage of a hit batter, a walk and few errant offerings to get a couple runs in the bottom of the 9th. Ben Tryon picked up his 2nd RBI of the season with a run scoring ground out for the Cutters first run.

Brodey Acres raced home on a passed ball, giving the Cutters their second and final run of the night.

WP: Gabriel Barrett (1-0) LP: David Horn Jr (0-1) SV: Luke Lyman (1)

Crosscutters Record: 0-2

Next Game: Thursday, June 4th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 4th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Post-Game Drone Show / Knoebels Kids Night







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 3, 2026

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