Cutters Offense Runs Wild in Victory

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Using a seven-run fourth inning, the Cutters picked up the 12-5 win over West Virginia on Thursday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The Crosscutters pounded out a season-high 11 hits and stole a season-high 13 bases enroute to their season-high 12 runs scored.

Ben Tryon (2-4), Kyle Schupmann (2-4) and Addison Smith (3-3) each recorded multi-hit nights for the Crosscutters, the first multi-hit efforts for the Cutters this season.

Shortstop Addison Smith drove in three runs, scored three runs and stole three bases in the win.

Colton Kennedy earned the win in relief, allowing three runs over three innings of work.

Jackson Nash gave the Cutters four solid innings of relief, allowing an unearned run and striking out four.

The Crosscutters finished the night 8-21 with runners in scoring position. They were 0-18 through the first two games of the season.

WP: Colton Kennedy (1-0)

LP: Clinton Harris (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 1-2

Next Game: Friday, June 5th at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 12th vs Team Mexico, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Mexican Heritage Weekend / Los Cadejos Cheer Stick







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 4, 2026

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