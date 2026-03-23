Cutters Seeking Anthem Performers

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters are now accepting applications for National Anthem performers for the upcoming 2026 season.

All individuals and groups who are interested in being considered are asked to fill out the short application available at crosscutters.com. Applicants are also required to submit a link (YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook) or file performing the "Star-Spangled Banner".

All types of performers are encouraged to apply including solo vocalists, instrumentalists and groups. Those who have performed previously are not required to reapply.

All performances should be 90 seconds or less in length, the traditional rendition and vocalists should sing a cappella. Applications are due by April 30. Selected performers will be contacted and scheduled to perform during the 2026 season.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season begins June 2 kicking off the 100th anniversary of Historic Bowman Field. The schedule features 41 home games, the most in Cutters history. Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 23, 2026

Cutters Seeking Anthem Performers - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.