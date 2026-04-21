Cutters Job Fair this Wednesday

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters, members of the MLB Draft League, are looking to fill dozens of part-time game day positions at Journey Bank Ballpark for the 2026 season.

Interested individuals must apply in-person at the Cutters Job Fair being held THIS Wednesday, April 22 from 5:00-6:30pm at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, 1700 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Anyone aged 16 and over is encouraged to apply. The events will be held rain or shine.

Benefits include; wages starting at $10 per hour, flexible schedules, merchandise discounts, complimentary game tickets for family and a fun work environment.

Job descriptions for all available positions can be found at crosscutters.com. Positions include; concession cashiers, runners, cooks and vendors, customer service, stadium ushers, wait staff, grounds crew members, game day internships and more.

The Crosscutters season consists of 41 home games from June 2 until August 31. Some positions will also have the opportunity to work the MLB Little League Classic held in August. Potential candidates must be available to work nights and weekends and are not required to be available for all 41 home games.

The team will hold a second job fair on Wednesday, May 13 from 5:00-6:30pm at the ballpark.

Applicants MUST attend one of the job fairs to be considered for a position. To save time, job seekers are encouraged to download and fill out an application available at crosscutters.com and bring it with them to the job fair. Applications will also be available at the events. All applicants should have an outgoing personality and a willingness to work with the public.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season begins June 2 kicking off the 100th anniversary of Historic Bowman Field. Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 20, 2026

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