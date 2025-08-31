Keys Drop Tight Contest to Black Bears

Published on August 30, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped a hard-fought series opener to the West Virginia Black Bears, losing by a score of 6-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys nearly pulled off a rally down by four in the final couple innings but came up just short in the ninth as the Black Bears held on for the 6-5 victory in the Key City.

The Black Bears plated home one run in the top of the first to begin the night, taking the game into the second with the visitors ahead 1-0 heading into the second in the series opener.

After both sides went scoreless in the second, Ethan Ott (New Mexico) tied the game at one apiece in the bottom of the third on a solo homer and Isaiah Greene gave the Keys a 2-1 lead through three innings on a go-ahead RBI single.

West Virginia however got a two-out rally and brought home two runs to take a 3-2 lead, as the Keys went off the board still down by one entering the fifth in the Key City.

Following Frederick and West Virginia going off the board in the fifth, the visitors tacked on three more runs in the top of the sixth on a home run and two additional RBIs, putting their lead up to four going into the seventh at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Randy Reyes (Grambling State) threw a scoreless top of the eighth, and then an RBI single from Dylan Symonds (Keiser) followed by a two-RBI single from Parks Bouck (Lipscomb) cut the deficit to just one approaching the ninth at home with the score at 6-5.

After Davis Smith threw a 1-2-3 top of the ninth, Frederick managed to put two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, but West Virginia slammed the door and kept the Keys off the board, winning the series opener 6-5.

The Keys face off against the Black Bears for the final time this season in the series finale Sunday night, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game represents the final Sunday Funday game of the season presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley. It will also be Fan Appreciation Night with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Keyote Bobblehead Giveaway. The last postgame fireworks show of the season takes place as well courtesy of DCA Technology Systems.

For more information on the Frederick Keys, fans can contact Gus Baylow (gbaylow@frederickkeys.com) or Kayla Shaw (kshaw@frederickkeys.com).

-www.FrederickKeys.com-

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague and @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (X) (@frederickkeys).







