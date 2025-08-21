Goldens Even Series with Keys, Snap Four Game Skid

Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Goldens, presented by NJM Insurance Group, snapped their four-game losing streak on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark with an 8-5 victory over the Frederick Keys. The Goldens fell behind early 2-0 before the offense kicked in to gear in their half of the third.

In the Goldens half of the third inning, right fielder Cameron Yuran pushed across the first run of the game for Trenton with a single into center field that plated Andy Vega. Then in the fourth inning Trenton tacked on two more when CJ Willis laced a single into center that scored both Donovan Cash and Jackson Van De Brake to make it 3-2.

After the Keys got a run back in their half of the fifth to tie the game at three, Trenton would habve another response in the bottom half of the frame. Cash would come through with an RBI-single to left that plated Connor Maryniak to regain the lead at 4-3. The Keys would respond again in the sixth with a run to even the score at four a piece, but the persistence would continue from the Goldens on offense. Andy Vega would help retake the lead with his sacrifice fly that scored Willis. Trenton later took the lead when Connor Maryniak doubled home Yuran from first to make it 6-4.

Following a Frederick run in the seventh to make it a one run game, Trenton came up with two more runs in their half of the eighth when Jackson Tucker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it a 7-5 lead. Then Evin Sullivan would bring home the eighth and final run on a Sac-fly to center that scored Yuran again.

With the win the Goldens even the series and have a chance to take the rubbermatch on Thursday night at 7:00 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

