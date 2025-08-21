Keys Suffer Game Two Loss to Thunder

Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







TRENTON, NJ - The Frederick Keys fell in a competitive ballgame in game two of the three-game series against the Trenton Thunder Wednesday night, losing by a score of 8-5 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Keys led 2-0 early through the first inning and a half, but a late surge by the Thunder gave them the game two victory heading into the series finale Thursday night, with a series win on the line for both teams.

After the game was initially delayed by 12 minutes due to weather, Frederick picked up where it left off from last night, after an RBI single from Ethan Ott (New Mexico) put the Keys ahead 1-0 through one inning of play.

A wild pitch brought home Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St) from third in the top of the second, extending the visitors lead to 2-0 heading into the third in game two of the three-game series.

Following the Thunder making it a one-run game in the bottom of the third courtesy of an RBI single, Trenton took a one-run lead on a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, giving the home team a 3-2 lead going into the fifth at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Ott tied the game right back up at three apiece courtesy of his second RBI of the night, but the Thunder answered back with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to give them a 4-3 lead approaching the sixth on a cool Wednesday night.

After the Keys again tied in the top of the sixth off an RBI single from Taj Bates (Southern), two more Trenton runs gave them a 6-4 lead heading into the seventh, with both sides continuing to go back-and-forth.

Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount) scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game once again, and Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma) went on to throw a scoreless bottom of the seventh to allow the score to stay at 6-5 approaching the eighth inning.

Trenton went on to add two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of a hit-by-pitch and RBI sacrifice fly, increasing the advantage to 8-5 entering the ninth in the Garden State.

Despite loading up the bases, the Keys could not bring a run home in the top of the ninth, as the Keys fell by a score of 8-5 in the second of three games at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Keys conclude the three-game series with the Thunder Thursday night, with first pitch from Trenton Thunder Ballpark set for 7 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.