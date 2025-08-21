Cutters One Run Short For Second Straight Night

August 20, 2025

For the second straight night, the Williamsport Crosscutters fell by a single run to the State College Spikes at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, this time by a 7-6 final score on Wednesday night.

Marcus Brodil was the hot bat at the plate for the Cutters tonight, going 3 for 4 with a triple, his second of the season, and two runs scored. Vantrel Reed was the only other Cutters player to record a multi-hit night, going 2-for-4. Max Mandler was 1-for-1 before being removed from the game due to injury. Mandler was replaced by Matt Flaherty, who scored as a pinch runner. Braylon Bishop, TJ Racherbaumer and Rayth Petersen each also added a run scored.

Kade Grundy got the start for Williamsport and went the first three innings, allowing four runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Jared Ure went the next two innings, allowing two runs on two hits with no walks and no strikeouts. Jed Boyle pitched the next two innings, allowing no runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Jax Howard took the loss tonight, falling to 0-1, after allowing one run on one hit with no walks and a strikeout.

Williamsport and State College will wrap up this three-game series on Thursday evening as the series shifts to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. First pitch in Williamsport is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Jeff Heinrich (1-1) LP: Jax Howard (0-1) SV: Zane Probst (1)

Crosscutters Record: 15-16-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Thursday, August 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, August 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday







