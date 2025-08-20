Collura Breaks It Open as Spikes Top Crosscutters, 8-7

Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Jaden Collura's three-run double down the right field line capped a four-run seventh inning and propelled the State College Spikes to an 8-7 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Down 3-0 after the fourth, the Spikes (13-18 2nd Half) started bouncing back in the fifth when a two-base error off the bat of the returning Gavin Lewis Jr. allowed two runs to score. In the seventh, Dan Tauken walked with the bases loaded to tie the game before Collura cleared them with his sixth double of the season.

The Spikes added some insurance in the eighth as a double steal sent Chenar Brown to second base and scored Conor Higgs before Trotter Boston's double brought Brown home.

State College then had to withstand a late Crosscutters (15-15 2nd Half) rally that plated four runs and loaded the bases with two outs before Joey Parliment grounded into a game-ending fielder's choice.

Collura went 3-for-3 in the game, adding a pair of singles. Vantrel Reed and Max Mandler each recorded three-hit games for Williamsport, with Mandler contributing two doubles.

Spikes reliever Skyler Riedinger (2-0) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Williamsport reliever Isaac Fix (1-1) took the loss after being charged with two of the three runs resulting from Collura's double in the seventh.

Wednesday, the Spikes take on the Crosscutters at 6:35 p.m. in the middle game of their three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Luke House (4-1) is set to go for State College against Williamsport right-hander Kade Grundy (0-2).

It's the final Glizzy and Wine Wednesday of the season, presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio. Fans can enjoy half-price hot dogs all game long, and fans of age can enjoy half-price 5 oz. servings of Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Spikes will have seven more home games in a nine-day span at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through August 28 to round out the regular season home schedule. Highlights of the stretch include Elgses Night with a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and Central PA Autism Community, an Elgses T-Shirt Giveaway, and more Philly-centric fun on Saturday, August 23, two more FIREWORKS From the Field opportunities for the first 150 fans with FIREWORKS shows presented by Penn State Health on Saturday, August 23 and by Starfire Corporation on Thursday, August 28, the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella on Thursday, August 28, Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village with a Purple T-Shirt Giveaway on Sunday, August 24, Sylly Day with an 11:11 a.m. start on Monday, August 25, and the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last seven games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 20, 2025

Collura Breaks It Open as Spikes Top Crosscutters, 8-7 - State College Spikes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.