House Leads Strong Pitching Effort as Spikes Top Trenton, 4-1

June 28, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - Luke House tossed 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, and the State College Spikes bullpen was nearly perfect after him as the Spikes posted 12 strikeouts and clinched a series victory with a 4-1 win over the one-night-only Trenton Tomato Pies on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

While the Thunder (9-11) inhabited their alternate identity honoring a South Jersey delicacy, it was House (1-0) who ate up hitters, retiring the first eight Trenton batters of the night. The 6'6" right-hander from Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas allowed one run over four hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts to notch his first win for the Spikes (8-9).

Four State College relievers followed, with only one hit and one hit batsman yielded among them over the last 3 2/3 innings. Ethan Storm finished the sixth for House by recording the last two outs via strikeout. Caden Wooster then shook off a leadoff double by John Schroeder to strike out the side in the seventh before Brayden Heidel faced four batters in a scoreless eighth.

Brett Dunham (1), who notched seven saves for Northeastern during this past college season, then set down Trenton in order in the night for his first Spikes save.

State College took the lead in the second as Camden Ross was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Matt Evans walked right after him. The Spikes built on that lead with sacrifice flies from Landen Johnson in the fifth and Evans in the sixth.

Johnson walked in the third to extend his on-base streak to 14 games, the second-longest ongoing string in the MLB Draft League.

Sunday, the Spikes complete their weekend series in Trenton with a 1:00 p.m. matchup at Trenton Thunder Ballpark as they seek to sweep the Thunder.

Following the set in Trenton, four current Spikes will play on an MLB Draft League squad in an exhibition game against a Cape Cod League squad at Citi Field in New York on Monday, June 30. Bentley, outfielder Harrison Didawick and pitchers Landon O'Donnell and Treyson Peters will represent State College in the first ever meeting between the MLB Draft League and the Cape Cod League.

In addition, pitcher Jacob Mayers from national champion LSU is slated to represent the Spikes on Monday before heading to Happy Valley to officially join the club on Tuesday.

The Spikes will return home on Tuesday, July 1 for a three-game homestand, with a pair of matchups against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before an Independence Eve extravaganza against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday, July 3.

Game time is 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and for Independence Eve, the first 500 fans will receive a Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia.

Then, fans will be thrilled by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act throughout the night! You've seen him across the country, on America's Got Talent, and on Ripley's Believe it or Not, now see him here at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first night of two here in Happy Valley. Tyler will balance anything - wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and more - with this high-energy, one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act comes back to the ballpark at the Central PA 4th Fest on July 4, giving fans two chances to catch this spectacular show.

Of course, we'll also be celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During both the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available.

Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

It's all capped off by another fantastic FIREWORKS show, with the traditional July 3 Spikes FIREWORKS display presented by the PA Lottery and provided by Starfire Corporation.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Friday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed July 4 FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, live music and much more during the day!

Proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawings from July 1-3 will also go towards the Central PA 4th Fest.

Tickets for games from July 1-3, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark starting at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.