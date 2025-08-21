Salvaggio Powers Spikes Past Crosscutters in Back-And-Forth Battle, 7-6

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - T.J. Salvaggio opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning, then capped it with a tie-breaking RBI single in the eighth to give the State College Spikes at 7-6 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Salvaggio continued his surge in the month of August with a 360-foot shot just inside the left field foul pole to put the Spikes (14-18 2nd Half) in front in the opening frame. The Southeastern Louisiana product is now hitting .388 since the calendar turned from July.

After T.J. Racherbaumer doubled home two runs and an error scored another in the second to tie the game, Dan Tauken doubled home the go-ahead run in the third for State College.

Williamsport tied the game once again in the fourth on Carlos Castillo's RBI double, but Dan Tauken knocked in one run with a single and Jaden Collura brought in another with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

The Crosscutters came back once again with a Castillo RBI groundout in the sixth before a double-play ball in the seventh enabled Williamsport to tie the game for the third time.

However, Salvaggio's two-out single to right field in the eighth inning brought in Adonis Forte, with Salvaggio thrown out in a rundown play having already done his job in a three-hit night.

Zane Probst (1) then recorded the first two outs in order for the Spikes in the ninth and, after Jackson Mayo's single to center field, picked Mayo off of first base to end the game.

Spikes reliever Jeff Heinrich (1-1) picked up the win after stranding the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Crosscutters reliever Jax Howard (0-1) took the loss after yielding the eventual winning run in the same frame.

With a series victory in hand, the Spikes and Crosscutters now switch locations for the third and final game of their mid-week series on Thursday. First pitch will fly at 6:35 p.m. at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, with right-hander Carter Holjes (1-2) set to go on the mound for State College against Williamsport right-hander Reilly Shafer (1-4).

The Spikes will then continue their final home stretch of the 2025 regular season with a Friday night matchup to start a two-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. on the final 4-Pack Friday of the season presented by 93.7 3WZ, with four of our best seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas available for just $54. 4-Pack Friday packages can be purchased either in person at the Spikes Ticket Office or by phone at 814-272-1711, and are not available online.

After the game, it's another edition of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Fans of age can also enjoy a Michelob Ultra/Yuengling Happy Hour, with half-price drafts of both varieties from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Highlights of the rest of the stretch include Elgses Night with a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and Central PA Autism Community, an Elgses T-Shirt Giveaway, and more Philly-centric fun on Saturday, August 23, two more FIREWORKS From the Field opportunities for the first 150 fans with FIREWORKS shows presented by Penn State Health on Saturday, August 23 and by Starfire Corporation on Thursday, August 28, the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella on Thursday, August 28, Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village with a Purple T-Shirt Giveaway on Sunday, August 24, Sylly Day with an 11:11 a.m. start on Monday, August 25, and the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last seven games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field starting at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.