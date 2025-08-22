Keys Fall in Series Finale to Thunder Thursday Night

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







TRENTON, NJ - The Frederick Keys dropped the series finale to the Trenton Thunder Thursday night on the road, falling by a score of 17-9 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Keys could not keep up with the Thunder offense who finished with 20 base hits, as they look to get back on track Friday night against the West Virginia Black Bears as part of their eight-game road trip.

Trenton struck first with an RBI groundout, giving the home team a 1-0 lead after one inning of play in the series finale in the Garden State.

The Keys briefly took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second off RBIs from Ethan Ott (New Mexico) and Trey Lipsey (Ohio State) but a three-run bottom of the second by the Thunder put Trenton back in front 4-2 heading into the third inning at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

A four-run bottom of the third inning gave Trenton a six-run lead at 8-2 going into the fourth, as Frederick looked to respond in the middle innings in their final game at Trenton of the season.

The offense continued to strike for the Thunder in the bottom of the fourth with another four-run frame, taking a 12-2 lead approaching the fifth Thursday night.

Frederick responded with a four-run top of the fifth off RBIs from Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount), Jamal Ritter (Norfolk St), Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific), and Ott, and despite Trenton answering with one run of their own, the Keys cut the deficit to 13-6 going into the sixth inning of play.

Each side traded a run in the sixth with the Keys getting a run on another RBI from Hassert, and the Thunder getting their run on an error, as the game moved into the seventh with the Thunder up 14-7.

After the Thunder scored three more runs in the bottom of the seventh to put their lead back up to 10, Dylan Symonds (Keiser) and Lipsey brought home a run to bring it back to an eight-run game, and Anderson Cuello-Batista (American International) kept the Thunder off the board in the bottom of the frame with the score at 17-9 entering the ninth.

Frederick went down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth however, as the Thunder won the series finale 17-9 in the third game of the Keys's eight-game road trip.

The Keys continue their season-long eight-game road trip Friday night against the first place West Virginia Black Bears, with first pitch for game one of two set for 7 p.m. at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.