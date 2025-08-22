Brodil's Homer Not Enough

Marcus Brodil belted his second home run of the season but it was not enough as the Williamsport Crosscutters dropped a 6-5 decision to the State College Spikes on Thursday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Brodil's 9th-inning homer traveled an estimated 393 feet, bringing Williamsport within one. The Cutters right fielder finished the night 1-for-4. The long ball was the first for the Crosscutters since August 5th at Mahoning Valley and the first home run at home since July 31st.

Reilly Shafer suffered the loss on the hill, dropping to 1-5 on the season. The Clarion product worked 5.1 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits. Shafer struck out three and was able to strand five runners before exiting.

Jackson Mayo picked up his team-leading 51st hit and drove in his 19th run, finishing the night 1-for-4. Carlos Castillo picked up his 25th RBI of the season with a 7th inning sacrifice fly.

Williamsport's offense had multiple chances, finishing the night 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

Since tying West Virginia for first place in the 2nd Half on August 6th, the Crosscutters have posted a 1-10-1 record. They have gone 0-4-1 in their last five and dropped each of the their last three by one run each.

WP: Carter Holjes (2-2) LP: Reilly Shafer (1-5) SV: Dylan Cheeley (1)

Crosscutters Record: 15-17-1 (2nd Half) Next Game: Friday, August 22nd at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 29th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

