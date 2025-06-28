Trenton Tomato Pies Debut in Front of Sell out Crowd - Drop Game Two to Spikes

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Tomato Pies made their debut on the 2025 campaign on Saturday night in front of a sold- out crowd of 7,047. The Tomato Pies unfortunately fell in game two to the State College Spikes by a final of 4-1.

For the second consecutive night, the Spikes utilized double-digit free passes from Trenton Pitching enroute to taking consecutive games in the series. After walking the bases loaded in the second, the Spikes pushed their first two runs on a hit batter and a walk. In the fifth inning State College got another run across on a sacrifice fly from Landen Johnson.

In the bottom of the sixth with the Tomato Pies trailing 4-0, Juju Stevens came to the plate with runners on second and third, lacing a double down the right field line. A diving attempt was made on the ball and popped in and out of the glove of Merik Carter, allowing Whitley to score but caused Mike Whooley to get caught between third and home.

Whooley was beat back to the third base bag by the cut-off throw coming from second base.

Trenton had several chances to fuel a comeback effort but stranded even base runners and finished the night 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

