Thunder Take Series from Scrappers, Won 5 of Last 6

June 26, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, climbed back into the win column on Thursday night with a 7-4 victory, taking their second consecutive series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in seven innings. With the win the Thunder have won five of their last six contests.

After falling behind early in the bottom of the first inning 1-0, Trenton would respond with a four spot of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Jakob Poturnak drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Aaron Whitley to tie it at one a piece. Whitley swiped two more bases on the night moving him into a tie for first in the Draft League.

Evin Sullivan came up with a two-RBI single tht plated Aaron Graeber and Juju Stevens to make it 3-1 Thunder. Sullivan finished the night 2-2 with two walks, two RBI, and also caught two Scrappers trying to steal second while being named the Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game. Capping off the four run first was left fielder Brayden Fraasman with an RBI-single of his own.

The Thunder pushed runs across in the third and fourth to extend their lead. Fraasman brought in another run with his second base hit of the night as part of a two-RBI performance. In the fourth Poturnak extended his league lead in RBI to 20 with a single on a line drive to center.

In the top of the seventh, which ended up being the final offensive frame for the Scrappers due to a rain delay, Mahining Valley mustered across three runs to make it a 7-4 affair before Jarret Bonet earned his first save of the series and captured the final two outs.

Your Trenton Thunder welcome the State College Spikes for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 7:00. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Strike Out Cancer Night where the first 1,000 fans ages 13 and up receive a Pancreatic Awareness Purple Hat presented by That Funny Agency & Pork Roll Friday! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.