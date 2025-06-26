Faulks Dominant In Win

June 26, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Reliever Ryan Faulks retired all nine batters he faced, earning his first win of the season, as the Cutters handed the Spikes a 6-5 loss in the series finale.

Faulks induced six groundball outs, striking out one over three innings of work.

Matthew Bardowell recorded three RBI, including a go-ahead, two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Bardowell has driven in nine runs this season.

Jed Boyle earned his first save of the season, retiring the Spikes in order in the top of the 9th inning. For Boyle, it was his team-leading, third save of the season.

The Crosscutters got their running game going in the win, stealing a season-high seven bases. Carlos Castillo swiped three bases and Jack Lausch collected a pair of steals in the win.

With tonight's win and West Virginia's loss to Frederick, Williamsport returns to the top step of the MLB Draft League First Half standings, leading the Black Bears by one game.

WP: Ryan Faulks (1-0) LP: Aiden Lee (0-2) SV: Jed Boyle (3)

Crosscutters Record: 11-6 Next Game: Friday, June 27th at Frederick, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 1st vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

