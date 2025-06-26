Spikes Use Patience and Pop to Top Crosscutters, 11-2

June 26, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The State College Spikes drew an MLB Draft League-record 17 walks and added 11 hits to rout the Williamsport Crosscutters, 11-2, on Wednesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Merik Carter drew four walks in as many plate appearances for the Spikes (6-8), who scored five runs to break a 0-0 deadlock in the third and never looked back. Carmelo Musacchia, who started the game in center field and batting third before Carter replaced him in the fifth, knocked in a run with a triple to stretch his hitting streak to five games.

Landen Johnson extended his on-base streak to nine games after going 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two walks. Caden Shapiro reached base five times on two hits, two walks and a time hit by pitch while adding an RBI.

State College could have piled on even more but set a new MLB Draft League record by stranding 22 runners on base over nine innings.

Spikes pitching was led by starter Bobby Olsen, who struck out six batters over four innings of work. Olsen yielded four hits, four walks and a hit batsman, but only one run. Treyson Peters (1-0) got credit for the win after pitching a scoreless sixth inning.

Williamsport starter Connor Markham (0-2) took the loss. Boston Smith launched a solo home run, his second of the MLB Draft League season, to lead off the bottom of the fifth for the Crosscutters.

The Spikes will complete their three-game series with the Crosscutters on Thursday in a 6:35 p.m. rubber match at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Right-hander Roman Kimball (0-0), the reigning MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week after delivering three perfect innings against Mahoning Valley last Thursday, is set to get the ball for State College. Williamsport is slated to send left-hander Bailey Matela (2-0) to the mound.

The Spikes will return home on Tuesday, July 1 for a three-game homestand, with a pair of matchups against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before an Independence Eve extravaganza against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday, July 3.

Game time is 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and for Independence Eve, the first 500 fans will receive a Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia.

Then, fans will be thrilled by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act throughout the night! You've seen him across the country, on America's Got Talent, and on Ripley's Believe it or Not, now see him here at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first night of two here in Happy Valley. Tyler will balance anything - wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and more - with this high-energy, one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act comes back to the ballpark at the Central PA 4th Fest on July 4, giving fans two chances to catch this spectacular show.

Of course, we'll also be celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During both the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available.

Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

It's all capped off by another fantastic FIREWORKS show, with the traditional July 3 Spikes FIREWORKS display presented by the PA Lottery and provided by Starfire Corporation.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Friday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed July 4 FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, live music and much more during the day!

Proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawings from July 1-3 will also go towards the Central PA 4th Fest.

Tickets for games from July 1-3, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field starting at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.